Koreinside And Alice Group Bring Institutional Private Markets Within Reach Of Individual Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

KoreInside today announced that Alice Group has selected its infrastructure and white-label marketplace platform to power Alice Market Place (AMP), a marketplace built around a clear promise: institutional architecture, individual access.

Together, KoreInside and Alice Group are building a marketplace focused on RegA+ offerings that will connect primary capital formation with a path to secondary trading. AMP will launch with the participation of a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, a FINRA-regulated alternative trading system (ATS), and an SEC-registered transfer agent. KoreInside will provide the technology and connected workflows that bring those participants, issuers, and investors into one ownership lifecycle.

“Access to institutional-quality opportunities should not depend on whether an investor can navigate institutional systems,” said Dilip Petigara, CEO of Alice Market Place.“With KoreInside, we are building the architecture to give individuals a clearer way to discover offerings, invest, understand what they own, and participate in a marketplace designed for the full life of that investment. RegA+ is central to that vision.”

For Alice Group, the marketplace is more than a place to display offerings. The primary market experience will bring together investor onboarding, identity and compliance checks, subscriptions, payments, and ownership records. The secondary market experience will connect eligible securities and investors with a FINRA ATS, with transfers reflected through the SEC-registered transfer agent. Each offering and transaction will remain subject to its applicable terms, investor eligibility requirements, transfer restrictions, and regulatory approvals.

“This is what we built KoreInside to do,” said Oscar A. Jofre, Co-founder and CEO of KoreInside.“Alice Group has a bold vision for opening institutional private market opportunities to individual investors. We are bringing the infrastructure together so an investor can enter through a RegA+ offering, have ownership properly recorded and administered, and, when eligible, access a regulated secondary market. The broker-dealer, ATS, transfer agent, and marketplace each have a distinct role. Connecting them is how we move from a digital offering to a functioning capital market.”

Tokenization will form part of that connected architecture. KoreInside's infrastructure will support digital securities and auditable ownership records while maintaining the identity, permissioning, and transfer controls required for regulated securities. KoreInside provides the technology and compliance framework for issuers to tokenize; securities remain subject to their governing documents and applicable law.

“Tokenization has to work with the securities market that exists, including its regulated participants and ownership obligations,” said Dr. Kiran Garimella, Chief Scientist and CTO of KoreInside.“With Alice Market Place, we are connecting digital securities to the processes that establish who owns them, who is permitted to transact, and how a transfer is completed and recorded. That is the architecture needed to support primary issuance and secondary activity at scale.”

Alice Market Place reflects Alice Group's mission to make institutionally structured private market opportunities more accessible to individual investors, supported by education and a clear view of ownership. KoreInside's white label marketplace platform will allow AMP to deliver that experience under its own brand while drawing on infrastructure built for issuers, investors, broker-dealers, ATS operators, and transfer agents.

About Alice Market Place

Alice Market Place is an Alice Group investment marketplace built around“institutional architecture, individual access.” Its focus is to connect individual investors with institutionally structured opportunities through education, RegA+ offerings, digital ownership, and regulated market infrastructure. Coming soon alicegroup.ai.

About KoreInside

KoreInside is a global capital markets infrastructure company providing blockchain technology, digital securities solutions, identity management, compliance automation, transfer agency services, and regulatory technology for private capital markets. Through its ecosystem, including KoreChain, KoreOracle, KoreID, Compliance Desk, and KoreTransfer, KoreInside enables the compliant digitization, issuance, management, and transfer of securities across global markets.

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KoreInside and Alice Group Bring Institutional Private Markets Within Reach of Individual Investors

CONTACT: KoreInside...