Birmingham Loft Conversion Cost Quote Service Expanded

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Birmingham, West Midlands, UK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birmingham Loft Conversions has announced the expansion of its quotation service for residential loft conversion projects across Birmingham and surrounding areas, following increased enquiries from homeowners requesting project cost information.









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The expanded service is intended to provide prospective customers with clearer project-specific information when requesting quotations for different types of loft conversion.

Birmingham Loft Conversions provides residential dormer, Velux, hip-to-gable and mansard loft conversions. The company said quotation requirements can differ considerably depending on the type and scope of the proposed project.

Under the expanded quotation service, enquiries are reviewed according to the individual property and proposed conversion rather than relying on a standardised estimate.

The development follows increased demand for quotations from homeowners across Birmingham and the wider West Midlands.

“We have expanded the quotation service in response to the number of homeowners contacting us for more detailed information about the likely cost and scope of their projects,” said Tom Morris, Director at Birmingham Loft Conversions.“The aim is to provide clearer information at the quotation stage based on the property and type of conversion being considered.”

Birmingham Loft Conversions currently undertakes projects across Birmingham and surrounding locations including Solihull, Sutton Coldfield, Harborne, Edgbaston, Moseley, Kings Heath, Shirley, Bromsgrove and Redditch.

The quotation service covers the company's principal conversion types, ranging from Velux and dormer projects through to larger hip-to-gable and mansard conversions.

The company said the latest development forms part of its response to increased residential loft conversion enquiries across its West Midlands service area.

About Birmingham Loft Conversions

Birmingham Loft Conversions is a residential loft conversion company serving Birmingham and the wider West Midlands.

The company undertakes dormer, Velux, hip-to-gable and mansard loft conversion projects and provides quotation, design and project services for residential properties across its service area.

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CONTACT: Tom Morris Birmingham Loft Conversions... +441214960000