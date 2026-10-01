Capital Regency Expands Multi-Asset Investment Platform With Access to 100+ International Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Regency has announced continued growth in its international presence as the company develops its investment platform around centralized market access, analytical tools and portfolio management capabilities. The platform currently provides access to more than 100 international markets across multiple asset categories.

Capital Regency is also continuing to expand its international presence. In August 2026, the company announced that it had reached a new milestone in the growth of its user base.

The company's multi-asset offering includes stocks from major international companies, ETFs linked to markets such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, and currency pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY. Users can also access major indices such as the S&P 500, CAC 40 and DAX, as well as commodities including gold, oil and silver. Digital assets highlighted by the platform include Bitcoin, Ethereum and Cardano.

“Capital Regency was developed around the idea of giving investors access to a broad range of international markets through one environment,” said Nicolas Pinto, Contact Person at Capital Regency.“By bringing different asset classes, market information and trading tools together, we aim to provide a more centralized experience for users.”

The platform also places an emphasis on market analysis and trading technology. According to Capital Regency, users can access more than 100 technical indicators, interactive charts, market-depth information and order books. The platform additionally supports advanced order types, including trailing stop, OCO and iceberg orders.

Capital Regency says its order-routing technology is designed to support efficient trade execution while providing users with tools to monitor multiple markets and manage their trading activities from a centralized interface.

To accommodate different user requirements, Capital Regency offers several account options. Its Individual Account provides access to available markets, educational resources and customer support, while the Professional Account includes additional analytical capabilities, a trading API, detailed tax reports and dedicated support.

The company also provides a Demo Account featuring €50,000 in virtual funds, allowing users to explore the platform and its available features using a simulated environment. A Premium Account is also available for eligible investors and includes services such as a dedicated account manager and personalized analysis.

Alongside its desktop platform, Capital Regency is expanding its mobile experience through applications for iOS and Android devices. The company says users can monitor positions, place orders, configure alerts and access market charts directly from their mobile devices.

Capital Regency's account-opening process follows four main stages: customer identification and KYC verification, account funding, workspace configuration and access to available markets. The company states that supported funding methods include SEPA transfers and bank cards, while advertised commissions start from 0.05% per transaction depending on the applicable market and conditions.

The company also highlights security and account protection as key components of its platform. Capital Regency states that it uses measures including encryption and account segregation and references fund protection of up to €5 million. Investors are encouraged to review the applicable terms, eligibility requirements, coverage conditions, fees and withdrawal policies before opening an account.

As Capital Regency continues developing its international platform, the company is positioning its offering around the combination of multi-asset market access, trading technology, analytical tools and mobile accessibility.

The company says its objective is to provide users with a centralized environment for monitoring and accessing a broad range of financial markets while continuing to expand its international presence.

About Capital Regency

Capital Regency is a multi-asset investment platform providing access to stocks, ETFs, currencies, indices, commodities and digital assets across more than 100 international markets. The platform combines market access, analytical tools, trading features, educational resources and mobile functionality within a centralized environment.

The information presented in this announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Investing involves the risk of loss of capital.





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Capital Regency Expands Multi-Asset Investment Platform With Access to 100+ International Markets

CONTACT: Nicolas Pinto Capital Regency...