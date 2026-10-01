Backwoods Begins New Chapter As Backwoods Group With Leadership Appointments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seven divisions unite under the Backwoods Group brand, marking the next stage for the Nation-owned company as it builds on its leadership and momentum for continued growth.

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backwoods Energy Services LP (“Backwoods”) today announced its transition to Backwoods Group, bringing seven operating divisions under a unified brand and reflecting the organization's continued evolution.

Owned by the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation, Backwoods Group has grown from a forestry services contractor into a diversified organization with seven divisions: Energy, Site, Forestry, Matting, Security, Defence, and Fleet Services. The new name brings everyone together under one brand and reflects the organization's full breadth today.

In conjunction with the rebrand, the Board of Directors has appointed two leaders from within the organization. Effective October 1, 2026, Andrew Gibson has been appointed President, reporting to the Board of Directors, and Jeremy Yee has been appointed Vice President, Finance & Corporate Development, reporting to the President.

The appointments provide leadership continuity and build on the strategic direction established in recent years, following two years of significant progress in strengthening and repositioning the business. With a stronger operational and financial foundation, Backwoods is well positioned to continue to expand its capabilities, pursue new opportunities, and deliver sustainable growth.

"The Backwoods name has earned the trust of our clients through hard work, safety, and reliable execution," said Ian Anderson, Chairman of the Board.“The direction established several years ago continues to move the organization forward. Bringing our divisions together as Backwoods Group, supported by leaders who know the business and have helped shape its progress, positions us well for the next stage of growth and our ambition to become one of Canada's leading Indigenous-owned industrial services companies.”

ABOUT BACKWOODS GROUP

Rooted in Tradition. Rising with Purpose. With over 40 years of operational excellence, Backwoods has been wholly owned by the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation since 2021. Its mission is to generate sustainable economic benefits for the Nation through meaningful employment, procurement, partnerships, and dividends that support community initiatives.

MEDIA CONTACT:

ASHLEY FONTAINE

Director, Corporate Services

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