Medicenna Announces Results Of Annual General And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO and HOUSTON, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or the“Company”) (TSX: MDNA, OTCQB: MDNAF), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing Superkines for targeting cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the voting results from the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held today, October 1, 2026 (the“Meeting”). Medicenna is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its management information circular dated August 19, 2026 (the“Circular”), were elected as directors. Each director was elected with greater than 97% of the votes cast for by shareholders present at the Meeting or represented by proxy. The results of the vote are detailed below:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Against % of Votes Against Mr. Albert Beraldo 27,751,517 97.42% 736,191 2.58% Mr. Richard Sutin 27,779,927 97.52% 707,781 2.48% Mr. Angelos Georgakis 27,779,495 97.51% 708,213 2.49% Dr. Fahar Merchant 27,715,844 97.29% 771,864 2.71%



Medicenna shareholders also approved the re-appointment of MNP LLP as auditor of the Company.

Finally, the shareholders approved the special resolution authorizing the consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the“Share Consolidation”) at a ratio to be determined by the Company's board of directors (the“Board”), within the range of one post-consolidation share for every 2 to 20 pre-consolidation shares and subject to the Board's authority to decide not to proceed with the Share Consolidation. The Share Consolidation may be undertaken as part of Medicenna's evaluation of available strategic opportunities, including, if appropriate, to support compliance with the listing requirements of a major U.S. stock exchange.

If implemented, the Share Consolidation could, among other things, increase the trading price per common share and support compliance with a major U.S. stock exchange's minimum bid price requirements, if determined to be desired, and potentially enhance the Company's ability to attract U.S. institutional investors and other investors subject to minimum share-price requirements.

If and when the Board determines to proceed with the Share Consolidation, the Company will announce the applicable consolidation ratio and effective date, subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

To the extent Medicenna pursues a U.S. stock exchange listing for its common shares, the Share Consolidation is not a guarantee that Medicenna will satisfy all major U.S. stock exchange listing requirements or that its common shares will be accepted for listing. Any major U.S. stock exchange listing remains subject to the Company satisfying all applicable listing requirements and receiving approval from the major U.S. stock exchange.

A total of 31.82% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company were represented in person and by proxy at the Meeting.

Please refer to the Circular available on SEDAR+ at for more information on the business transacted at the Meeting. A report on voting results will also be filed on SEDAR+.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing engineered cytokine therapies designed to selectively engage the immune system to treat cancer. The Company's most advanced program, bizaxofusp (formerly MDNA55), is a targeted IL-4 Empowered Superkine that has been evaluated in more than 130 patients across five clinical trials, including a Phase 2b study in recurrent glioblastoma. Bizaxofusp has received Fast Track designation from the FDA and Orphan Drug designation in the United States and Europe. Medicenna is also advancing MDNA11, a long-acting IL-2 Superkine designed to selectively activate cancer-fighting immune cells, which is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 ABILITY-1 study and the Phase 1b NEO-CYT study. The Company is also developing MDNA113, a targeted PD-1 x IL-2 bifunctional immunotherapy for solid tumors, and MDNA209, an antagonist of CD122 blocking IL-2/IL-15 signaling, using its proprietary BiSKIT and T-MASK platforms.

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Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the Share Consolidation, the possibility of the Company pursuing a U.S. stock exchange listing for its common shares, the future operations of the Company, estimates, plans, strategic ambitions, partnership activities and opportunities, objectives, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance, outlook or other statements that are not historical facts .

Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as“will”,“may”,“should”,“anticipate”,“expect”,“believe”,“seek”,“potentially” and similar expressions. and are subject to risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the risks detailed in the latest annual information form of the Company and in other filings made by the Company with the applicable securities regulators from time to time in Canada.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and except as required by law, we do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements.

This news release contains hyperlinks to information that is not deemed to be incorporated by reference in this new release.

Investor/Company Contact

Daniel Scarr

Director, Corporate Development

Medicenna Therapeutics

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