Remittix Announces November 24 RTX Launch As Cardano Advances Petrobras Fuel Research And NEAR Intents Responds To Bitget Hack

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix has scheduled the RTX token launch for November 24, 2026, establishing a public-market date after surpassing $32 million in presale funding. More than 40,000 participants have joined the project, which is now progressing toward a $36 million hard cap and the final integration of its PayFi, wallet, trading and earning products.









The announcement coincides with two examples of blockchain moving into real-world operations. The Cardano Foundation and Petrobras have advanced fuel-tracing applications, while NEAR Intents has detailed how its SHIELD system responded to swaps connected with the Bitget hack.

November 24 Becomes the Center of the Remittix Roadmap

The confirmed date turns Remittix's remaining presale period into a defined countdown. RTX is currently available at $0.21, while $0.46 has been announced as the price of the final presale stage.

Remittix is developing crypto-to-bank infrastructure aimed at one of digital assets' most persistent usability problems: converting cryptocurrency into spendable fiat without requiring users to navigate multiple exchanges, wallets and withdrawal processes. The PayFi platform is designed to send supported crypto and settle the value into compatible bank accounts.

The project has opened testing to an initial 1,000 users. The Remittix Wallet is already live on iOS with more than 10,000 downloads, its Remittix Markets platform has processed over $50 million in perpetual-futures volume, and Remittix Earn is approaching release with advertised yields of up to 22% APY on selected holdings.

Cardano and Petrobras Apply Blockchain to Renewable Fuels

The Cardano Foundation has announced two research initiatives with Petrobras, Brazil's state-controlled energy company. One uses Cardano to create verifiable records for sustainable aviation fuel environmental claims, helping prevent the same emissions benefit from being counted more than once.

The second initiative applies blockchain traceability to Diesel R, Petrobras' partially renewable diesel. Digital checkpoints connect production, transportation and use data for lifecycle and emissions reporting.

The projects remain in the research phase, but they demonstrate how blockchain can address fragmented data across large industries. Remittix is applying a comparable integration principle to financial activity by bringing payments, trading, asset storage and earning tools into one user environment.

NEAR Intents Details Its Response to the Bitget Hack

Following the Bitget breach, attackers attempted to route more than $50 million through NEAR Intents, according to the protocol's general manager. Its SHIELD risk system rejected most attempted volume, stopped approximately $503,000 during execution and allowed about $166,000 to pass through before restrictions were applied.

The response shows the role of monitoring and transaction intelligence as cross-chain platforms handle larger payment and trading volumes.

Remittix states that its own launch preparations include continued product testing and safety messaging for users. The project has warned its community to rely only on links distributed through its official website, dashboard and verified social channels during the launch period.

Remittix Approaches Market Entry With Multiple Products in Place

The November 24 launch is intended to connect a live trading platform, an established iOS wallet, tested PayFi transfers and a forthcoming earning product under the RTX ecosystem. That breadth differentiates the event from a token launch built around a single planned application.

As Cardano and NEAR demonstrate the expanding reach of blockchain into industrial data and cross-chain execution, Remittix is positioning its own infrastructure around the movement of money between crypto networks and bank accounts. The final presale stage will provide the last scheduled entry point before RTX begins its public-market phase.

About Remittix

Remittix is a PayFi project building crypto-to-bank payment infrastructure together with the Remittix Wallet, Remittix Markets and Remittix Earn. RTX is scheduled to launch on November 24, 2026.

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