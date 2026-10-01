Your Job Won't Love You Back: New Book Challenges Professionals To Redefine Success Beyond Their Careers

Author Allison Hill

Releasing October 8 In Hardcover, Paperback, And Audiobook; Available For Preorder Now, With Proceeds Benefiting Eat Laugh Give

- Allison Hill

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For Immediate Release

ATLANTA -What happens when a successful career still doesn't feel like a fulfilling life? As employee engagement declines and questions about work's place in our lives take on greater urgency, the new book Your Job Won't Love You Back by veteran executive and entrepreneur Allison Hill challenges readers to rethink how much of their identity and self-worth they place in their careers.

Releasing October 8 in hardcover, paperback, and audiobook formats, the book draws on Hill's more than three decades of experience, from launching global campaigns at The Coca-Cola Company and Sprint to opening a boutique baby store after becoming a mother. Now Chief Social Impact and Content Officer at a major private equity firm, Hill shares candid stories, humor, and practical exercises shaped by her experiences balancing corporate leadership, marriage, motherhood, and entrepreneurship. She helps readers define success on their own terms and build a fulfilling life beyond a job title.

Your Job Won't Love You Back is available for preorder now at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever books are sold. Proceeds will benefit Eat Laugh Give, the nonprofit Hill founded with her family to strengthen connection for families in need.

“At some point, I realized I was taking work too personally and asking my career to do something it was never designed to do,” said Hill.“You can care deeply about your work without letting it define your worth. This book is about helping people pursue their ambitions while making room for the relationships and experiences that make life fulfilling.”

At the center of the book is Hill's original“North Heart” framework, an internal compass that helps readers make decisions based on their values rather than external expectations. It begins with a question: Who do you want to be?

Across 12 principles, Hill guides readers through redefining success, creating healthier boundaries with work, strengthening relationships, and navigating life transitions. One signature exercise,“The Pie,” asks readers to map the different parts of their lives-from work and family to friendships, health, creativity, and rest-and examine whether their time and energy reflect what matters most to them.

About Allison Hill

Allison Hill is an author, executive, and nonprofit founder whose career spans more than three decades, from launching global campaigns at Sprint and The Coca-Cola Company to opening a boutique baby store after becoming a mother. She currently serves as Chief Social Impact and Content Officer at a major private equity firm.

Hill is the author of Your Job Won't Love You Back: 12 Principles to Live in Alignment with Your Heart and the children's book Lolly the Left Out Lobster. She also created Feeding Family, Feeding America alongside her family, a cookbook benefiting Feeding America.

A graduate of Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration, where she also earned her MBA, Hill previously served as Vice Chair of the President's Council of Cornell Women. She founded Eat Laugh Give with her family to strengthen connection for families in need. She lives in Atlanta with her husband Geoff and their two dogs, and is the proud mother of two adult daughters.

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Gina McKenzie,...

Gina McKenzie

Guarisco Group LLC

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"Your Job Won't Love You Back": New Book Challenges Professionals to Redefine Success Beyond Their Careers News Provided By Guarisco Group LLC October 01, 2026, 22:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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