ThreeBestRated's current Phoenix personal injury lawyer listing includes Jeffrey L. Phillips of Phillips Law Group.

The current ThreeBestRated Phoenix personal injury lawyer directory includes Jeffrey L. Phillips and displays a 2026 update.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PHOENIX, Ariz., September 23, 2026 - Jeffrey L. Phillips of Phillips Law Group – Injury Lawyers appears on the current ThreeBestRated listing for Phoenix personal injury lawyers. The live directory page displays a 2026 update and identifies Phillips under the firm's name.ThreeBestRated presents the Phoenix category through three lawyer profiles. Within that category, the publisher's page identifies Jeffrey L. Phillips of Phillips Law Group and lists the Phoenix office location. The profile also displays a 4.8 score and a 116/120 inspection score, two figures shown on the publisher's directory page.The Phoenix listing is a current directory entry, giving Phillips Law Group a visible place in a category focused on personal injury lawyers in the city. Its 2026 update places the profile within the publisher's presently displayed Phoenix coverage and connects the attorney's name with the firm's Phoenix office information.ThreeBestRated explains that its 50-Point Inspection framework considers reviews, ratings, reputation, history, online presence, complaints, satisfaction, trust, pricing, and overall excellence. The publisher also states that it refreshes its listings. That published framework supplies context for the inspection score displayed alongside the Jeffrey L. Phillips profile.For Phillips Law Group – Injury Lawyers, the current Phoenix listing is a favorable directory feature that brings the firm and its attorney profile together on a publisher-maintained page. The entry's format, profile-specific figures, and 2026 update distinguish it as a current listing within ThreeBestRated's Phoenix personal injury lawyer category.ABOUT PHILLIPS LAW GROUP – INJURY LAWYERS In ArizonaPhillips Law Group – Injury Lawyers is an Arizona personal injury law firm serving individuals and families affected by negligence for over 30 years. The firm handles matters involving motor vehicle collisions, commercial trucking crashes, wrongful death, premises liability, and other serious injuries. They have helped injured clients in Arizona recover over $2 billionPhillips Law Group – Injury Lawyers3101 N Central Ave #1500Phoenix, AZ 85012(602) 288-1591

Olivia Lemorrocco

Phillips Law Group – Injury Lawyers

(602) 222-2222

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Phillips Law Group Attorney Jeffrey L. Phillips Appears on Updated ThreeBestRated Phoenix Listing News Provided By Brainspike Marketing LLC October 01, 2026, 22:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Law



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