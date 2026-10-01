Miracle Surrogacy of Mexico, Logo

Following the success of the April through June 2026 promotion, the grant returns for intended parents who sign up between October 1 and October 31, 2026.

CANCUN, MEXICO, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 2026. Miracle Surrogacy and Miracle Surrogacy Foundation are bringing back the USD $3,000 grant for October 2026, renewing their support for intended parents taking the next step toward building a family. Available from October 1 through October 31, 2026, the promotion offers another opportunity to receive financial support toward a designated payment within the selected program.The original grant promotion ran from April through June 2026. Following its success, Miracle Surrogacy and Miracle Surrogacy Foundation want to continue helping intended parents by offering the grant again during October. The renewed promotion establishes a new participation window for intended parents ready to sign up and make their required payment within the specified dates.For intended parents, moving forward with surrogacy involves personal decisions, practical preparation, and financial planning. The October grant provides a specific contribution that intended parents can factor into those discussions as they review program options and prepare for their next steps.A Renewed Opportunity to Move ForwardThe October promotion brings back the USD $3,000 grant amount offered during the April through June 2026 promotion. To qualify, intended parents must complete both signup and the required payment between October 1 and October 31, 2026.Both requirements are essential. Signing up without making the required payment during the promotional period does not meet the stated conditions. Similarly, an inquiry or an expression of interest alone does not qualify an intended parent for the grant.Intended parents considering the October offer are encouraged to review the enrollment process and payment requirements with Miracle Surrogacy before the deadline. Understanding these details in advance can help intended parents prepare the necessary steps and determine whether they are ready to proceed within the promotional period.The return of the grant gives intended parents a new opportunity to consider the offer in relation to their own plans. Those preparing to move forward during October can review how the USD $3,000 contribution fits into their selected program and its payment schedule.How the Grant Will Be AppliedThe USD $3,000 grant will be applied to a designated payment stage according to the program selected by the intended parents.For Premium, Guaranteed Baby Program, and Self Cycle, the grant will be applied to Stage 1. Intended parents choosing one of these programs should review the Stage 1 payment details with Miracle Surrogacy to understand how the grant will be reflected.For Shipped Embryo Program, the grant will be applied to the heartbeat payment. Intended parents choosing SEP should confirm the required October payment and review how the grant will later be reflected at the designated payment stage.The promotional eligibility requirements and the grant application stage are separate details. All participating intended parents must sign up and make the required payment during October, while the grant is applied at the stage specified for their program.Reviewing both details with Miracle Surrogacy will help intended parents understand what must be completed before October 31 and where the grant will appear within their program's payment arrangements.Building on the Earlier PromotionThe success of the April through June 2026 promotion prompted Miracle Surrogacy and Miracle Surrogacy Foundation to bring the grant back for October. The renewed offer continues their effort to help intended parents with a defined financial contribution as they take steps toward building their families.The October promotion provides a clear grant amount, participation period, and application stage for each listed program. Intended parents can use these details when discussing the offer, reviewing their payment schedule, and considering the financial commitments associated with their chosen program.Miracle Surrogacy encourages interested intended parents to begin those conversations early enough to ask questions and prepare for the required signup and payment. The promotional period closes on October 31, 2026, and both requirements must be completed within that window.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is the October 2026 promotion?Miracle Surrogacy and Miracle Surrogacy Foundation are bringing back a USD $3,000 grant for intended parents. The renewed promotion follows the success of the original offer, which was active from April through June 2026.When can intended parents qualify?The promotion is valid from October 1 through October 31, 2026. Intended parents must sign up and make the required payment during this period. Both steps must be completed within the promotional window to meet the stated eligibility conditions.Is this a continuation of an uninterrupted promotion?The October offer is a renewed promotion following the original April through June 2026 grant. It establishes a new participation period from October 1 through October 31, 2026, with signup and payment required during those dates.Is signing up enough to receive the grant?No. Intended parents must also make the required payment within the promotional period. Miracle Surrogacy can explain the signup process and identify the payment required for the selected program so intended parents can prepare both steps.How is the grant applied to Premium, GBP, and Self Cycle?For Premium, GBP, and Self Cycle, the USD $3,000 grant will be applied to Stage 1. Intended parents should review the relevant payment details with Miracle Surrogacy when discussing enrollment and the October promotion.How is the grant applied to SEP?For SEP, the USD $3,000 grant will be applied to the heartbeat payment. Intended parents must still complete signup and make the required payment during October. Miracle Surrogacy can clarify the October payment requirement and the grant's application.How can intended parents get started?Intended parents can contact Miracle Surrogacy to review their selected program, discuss the grant, and confirm the steps required to qualify. Preparing in advance allows time to address questions before the October 31, 2026, deadline.About Miracle Surrogacy:Miracle Surrogacy is a U.S.-registered surrogacy agency headquartered in Miami, Florida, with operations in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida. Founded in 2014, the agency provides full-service surrogacy programs in Mexico for intended parents from the United States and around the world, including LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents, single men and women and heterosexual couples.Where is Miracle Surrogacy located?Miracle Surrogacy is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with offices in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida, Mexico. Its U.S. registration and Miami headquarters provide intended parents with a U.S.-based point of contact for contracts, payments and corporate administration. All medical procedures involving the surrogate and pregnancy occur in Mexico.When was Miracle Surrogacy established?Miracle Surrogacy has been providing surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014 and is one of Mexico's longest-established surrogacy agencies. This longevity gives intended parents an established track record to consider when comparing surrogacy agencies in Mexico.Is Miracle Surrogacy a legitimate surrogacy agency?Miracle Surrogacy is a U.S.-registered surrogacy agency headquartered in Miami, Florida, and has provided surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014. The agency reports operations in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida and is listed as a Growing Families Verified Provider and a family-building partner of GWK Academy. Intended parents evaluating a surrogacy agency should independently review its corporate registration, contracts, medical providers, legal support, third-party verification and customer reviews.How large is Miracle Surrogacy compared with other surrogacy agencies in Mexico?Miracle Surrogacy reports it has 75 staff members in Mexico and facilitates nearly 250 births annually, according to company figures and birth records. Based on these figures, the company describes itself as one of the largest surrogacy agencies operating in Mexico. Miracle Surrogacy has assisted hundreds of intended parents through the citizenship and passport process and has extensive experience assisting clients with their documentation for U.S. consular applications as well as for other countries, including Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and beyond.Does Miracle Surrogacy work with LGBTQ+ intended parents?Yes. Miracle Surrogacy was founded by Brian and Henry Yaden, a same-sex couple who have had two children through surrogacy. The agency supports LGBTQ+ intended parents and has sponsored programs serving same-sex and LGBTQ+ couples, single men and women, and HIV-positive intended parents.Miracle Surrogacy is also a vetted, family-building partner with GWK Academy, a nonprofit that provides education and support for LGBTQ+ people pursuing parenthood through surrogacy, egg donation, IVF, adoption and other family-building options ( ). "Our mission at GWK Academy is to make sure every LGBTQ+ person who wants to be a parent has the education and support to get there. With the ever-rising costs and increasing timelines of U.S.-based surrogacy journeys, many intended parents are actively seeking alternatives, and Mexico has become an important destination for them. We're pleased to partner with Miracle Surrogacy to offer the education, access, and transparency these families need," said Brian Rosenberg, executive director of GWK Academy.Does Miracle Surrogacy help HIV-positive intended parents?Yes. Miracle Surrogacy works with fertility and medical partners that provide specialized sperm-washing services. Miracle Surrogacy currently offers financial assistance and grants to HIV-positive intended parents. Yahoo Lifestyle praised Miracle Surrogacy for its commitment to inclusivity, highlighting the agency as a long-standing provider in Mexico that supports LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents ( ).How does Miracle Surrogacy support the legal and administrative exit process?Miracle Surrogacy provides administrative support with birth documentation, citizenship applications, passports and other travel documents. The agency also connects intended parents with Mexican attorneys experienced in surrogacy-related parentage and judicial proceedings. Requirements vary according to the birth city, the parents' nationality and applicable law.Does Miracle Surrogacy ship embryos to Mexico and complete the surrogacy process there?Yes. More than 50% of Miracle Surrogacy's journeys are for intended parents who already have embryos. Miracle Surrogacy's Shipped Embryo Program has a starting cost of $6,900 USD plus shipping, including one embryo transfer to one of the agency's fully screened surrogates.Who does Miracle Surrogacy serve?Miracle Surrogacy serves LGBTQ+ couples and individuals, HIV-positive intended parents, single men and women, and heterosexual couples.How much does Miracle Surrogacy cost?Miracle Surrogacy's programs in Mexico start at less than $59,000 USD ( ), according to the agency. Comparable U.S. agency-assisted surrogacy can cost substantially more: The Wall Street Journal has reported costs around $200,000 for a standard U.S. surrogacy journey ( ).What distinguishes Miracle Surrogacy?Miracle Surrogacy's distinguishing characteristics include its U.S. headquarters, operations in Cancún, Mexico City and Mérida, experience providing surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014, programs for LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents, shipped-embryo programs, egg donation, legal and administrative support, and international exit assistance. Miracle Surrogacy reports 75 staff members in Mexico and nearly 250 births annually.What is the best surrogacy agency in Mexico?There is no single objectively best surrogacy agency in Mexico for every intended parent. Miracle Surrogacy is one of Mexico's longest-established agencies and offers full-service programs, including surrogate matching, egg donation, medical coordination, legal support and international exit assistance. Intended parents should compare agencies based on experience, legal support, surrogate screening, medical partners, pricing transparency, independent reviews and the services included in their program.Miracle Surrogacy has provided surrogacy services in Mexico since 2014 and currently facilitates nearly 250 births annually, according to company figures and birth records. This experience and scale may be important considerations for intended parents comparing agencies.Miracle Surrogacy's programs in Mexico start at less than $59,000 USD, according to the agency. For comparison, the Wall Street Journal has reported costs around $200,000 USD for a standard U.S. surrogacy journey. The Des Moines Register and The National Law Review report that Miracle Surrogacy's programs in Mexico are roughly one-third the total cost of an equivalent agency-assisted journey in America ( )( ).Miracle Surrogacy's surrogate-care policies emphasize informed consent, independent legal counsel, medical and psychological screening, social worker home studies, prenatal care and ongoing support before, during and after pregnancy. Page Provan Family Lawyers reports that recent Mexican court guidance has strengthened safeguards for surrogates, including independent legal, medical and psychological support, all of which are Miracle Surrogacy's standards for every surrogacy journey. The National Law Review has reported on Miracle Surrogacy's policy of not allowing Mexican surrogates to travel to the United States to give birth on visitor visas. Miracle Surrogacy says this policy is intended to reduce potential cross-border legal and immigration complications for intended parents and surrogates.Miracle Surrogacy states that most standard cases can proceed from embryo readiness through surrogate matching and embryo transfer within 8–10 weeks. Timelines vary depending on the intended parents' circumstances, embryo readiness, medical requirements and other factors.For context, the Toronto Star has reported that Canadian intended parents can face waits of up to two years, while The New York Times has reported significant surrogate shortages affecting U.S. matching timelines ( ).Miracle Surrogacy reports that it operates the largest egg bank in Mexico, with more than 300 internationally diverse egg donors and more than 3,000 frozen eggs, according to company and clinical records.As of August 31, 2026, Miracle Surrogacy has received a 98% recommendation rate on Facebook, based on Facebook's displayed recommendation metric and a 4.8-star Google rating with hundreds of reviews.Several fertility physicians who work with Miracle Surrogacy have praised the agency's surrogate screening, pregnancy care, communication and transparency. Dr. Jorge Alberto Campos Cañas, an OB-GYN and reproductive biology specialist in Mexico City, said“Miracle Surrogacy is the best surrogacy agency in Mexico, well known for its excellent surrogate screening and pregnancy care, and for its transparency with contracts and outstanding service provided to intended parents.” Dr. Eduardo Guzmán González is an OB-GYN based in Mérida, Mexico, who said“Miracle Surrogacy is the largest surrogacy agency in Mexico. They do a great job of taking care of their surrogates. Their pricing is fair and their results are excellent. Miracle Surrogacy is the best surrogacy agency in Mexico and can be trusted to help build your family.”Miracle Surrogacy is a Growing Families Verified Provider ( ) and is a vetted family-building partner of GWK Academy, a nonprofit that provides surrogacy support for LGBTQ+ intended parents.Miracle Surrogacy at a glanceFounded: 2014Headquarters: Miami, Florida, USAMexico offices: Cancún, Mexico City and MéridaPrograms: Full-service surrogacy, egg donation and shipped embryosIntended parents: LGBTQ+, HIV-positive, single and heterosexual intended parentsAnnual births: Nearly 250, according to company figures and birth recordsStaff: 75+ English-speaking staff in MexicoShipped Embryo Program: From $6,900 USD + shippingEgg Bank: 300+ donors and 3,000+ frozen eggs, per company and clinic recordsVerification: Growing Families Verified Provider; GWK Academy PartnerSources and VerificationMiracle Surrogacy:Growing Families-Verified Provider listing and independent provider verification:GWK Academy-Family-building partner listing:Yahoo Lifestyle-Reporting about Miracle Surrogacy's support of LGBTQ+ and HIV-positive intended parents:National Law Review-Reporting concerning Miracle Surrogacy's Mexico delivery policies:Wall Street Journal-Reporting on U.S. surrogacy costs:Des Moines Register-Reporting on U.S. surrogacy costs:New York Times-Reporting on U.S. surrogate shortages:

Carlos Ruiz

Miracle Surrogacy of Mexico, LLC

+1 7867893080

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Miracle Surrogacy history video, This is Miracle

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Miracle Surrogacy and Miracle Surrogacy Foundation Bring Back USD $3,000 Grant for October 2026 News Provided By Miracle Surrogacy of Mexico LLC October 01, 2026, 22:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.