20Th Anniversary Wing & Rock Fest Returns To Canton, GA For Landmark Celebration

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ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Wing & Rock Fest, recognized as the 2nd largest wing festival in the country, has officially opened sponsorship and experiential marketing opportunities for its 2027 event. Taking place March 20th and 21st at the 80-acre Etowah River Park, the festival provides a high-impact platform for agencies and brands seeking direct regional engagement.Voted three times as one of the "Top Festivals in the Southeast," the event is projected to draw over 30,000 attendees, offering a high-density environment for product sampling, brand activation, and consumer interaction.Strategic Value for PartnersFor ad agencies and PR firms representing lifestyle, food, and family-oriented brands, the Wing & Rock Fest serves as an extension of their clients' marketing efforts. The festival is supported by a robust marketing campaign that generates significant pre-event brand visibility. Partners benefit from:Integrated Multi-Channel Reach: Exposure across radio, billboards, streaming ads, social media, email marketing, and regional print media.Experiential Activation: Dedicated space on an 80-acre park for custom installations, pop-up shops, and interactive consumer experiences.High-Volume Engagement: Direct access to a diverse audience, including a dedicated kids zone, farmers market, and live music amphitheater.Brand Alignment: Association with the "Best Regional Festival in Georgia" for two consecutive years."Our event is designed for brands that prioritize ROI through tangible community interaction," said Rick Dionne, event organizer for the Wing and Rock Festival. "With our comprehensive media buy and deep regional attendance, we provide the infrastructure agencies need to amplify their clients' footprint in the Southeast market."Event OverviewDates: March 20–21, 2027Location: Etowah River Park, Canton, GAWebsite:Key Programming: 20+ wing vendors, regional live rock tributes, and signature wing-eating competitions.Partnership InquiriesAgencies and brand managers interested in sponsorship packages, custom activation spaces, or media kits are invited to email organizers at....#####Event Contact:Wing and Rock FestivalEvent Organizer: Shane AubreyPhone: 404.456.4655Email:...

Shane Aubrey

Armus Media Group LLC

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20th Anniversary Wing & Rock Fest Returns to Canton, GA for Landmark Celebration News Provided By Armus Media Group LLC October 01, 2026, 22:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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