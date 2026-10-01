Medway Pain Center Expands Access To Interventional Pain Care In El Paso

Dr. Tochi Umunakwe, founder and medical director of Medway Pain Center, a fellowship-trained interventional pain physician serving patients in El Paso, Texas.

Medway Pain Center provides interventional pain management services at two locations in El Paso, Texas.

Medway Pain Center provides minimally invasive and interventional pain treatment for patients in El Paso and surrounding communities.

Physician-led practice provides advanced, minimally invasive pain management at two El Paso locations under fellowship-trained specialist Dr. Tochi Umunakwe.

- Dr. Tochi Umunakwe, Medical Director, Medway Pain CenterEL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Medway Pain Center is expanding access to interventional pain management in El Paso through two clinic locations serving patients across East, West and Central El Paso and surrounding communities. Led by founder and medical director Dr. Tochi Umunakwe, Medway Pain Center provides individualized care for adults living with chronic pain, including back and neck pain, nerve pain, spine-related conditions, joint pain and cancer-related pain.Dr. Umunakwe is fellowship-trained in Interventional Pain Medicine and double board-certified in Pain Medicine and Anesthesiology. With more than 13 years of medical experience, her approach emphasizes careful evaluation, individualized treatment planning and minimally invasive options when clinically appropriate.“Chronic pain can affect a person's ability to work, sleep, care for family and participate in everyday life,” said Dr. Umunakwe.“Our goal is to understand what is driving each patient's pain and develop a treatment plan that can help improve function and quality of life. We want patients in El Paso to have access to advanced pain management options close to home.”Medway Pain Center offers treatment options that include epidural steroid injections, radiofrequency ablation, nerve blocks, kyphoplasty and spinal cord stimulation evaluation, as well as care for patients experiencing cancer-related and other complex pain. Treatment recommendations are based on each patient's diagnosis, medical history, prior treatments and individual clinical evaluation.The practice also serves El Paso's significant military community, including veterans, active-duty military personnel, retirees and military families. Medway Pain Center currently operates two physical locations in El Paso. Its East El Paso clinic is located at 1397 George Dieter Drive, Suite D, while its North Oregon Street clinic at 1900 N. Oregon Street, Suite 300 is centrally located and serves patients from West and Central El Paso, Downtown, UTEP and surrounding communities.“Patients should not necessarily have to leave El Paso to be evaluated for many of the advanced treatments available in modern pain medicine,” Dr. Umunakwe said.“Building access locally has been an important part of why we established Medway Pain Center.” In addition to providing treatment, the practice has developed educational resources to help patients better understand chronic pain conditions and available treatment options. Topics include back and neck pain, sciatica, nerve pain, spinal cord stimulation and minimally invasive pain procedures.Medway Pain Center is accepting new patients at both El Paso locations.About Medway Pain CenterMedway Pain Center is an interventional pain management practice in El Paso, Texas, led by Dr. Tochi Umunakwe, a fellowship-trained physician who is double board-certified in Pain Medicine and Anesthesiology. The practice provides individualized, minimally invasive and non-surgical treatment options for chronic pain, spine-related pain, nerve pain, joint pain, cancer-related pain and other complex pain conditions.Learn more:Meet Dr. Umunakwe:Request an appointment: book-appointment/Media ContactErika ChavezMedway Pain CenterPhone: (915) 259-8512Website: MedwayPainCenter

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Medway Pain Center Expands Access to Interventional Pain Care in El Paso News Provided By Medway Pain Center October 01, 2026, 22:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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