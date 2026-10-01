Trump To Host Third“Exclusive” Memecoin Event As Corruption Claims Persist

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The organizers behind US President Donald Trump 's memecoin, Official Trump (TRUMP), say he will attend another closed-door gathering for top tokenholders-weeks after Public Citizen estimated losses tied to the Trump family's crypto ventures totaled $4.7 billion since 2022.

On Wednesday, the GetTrumpMemes website announced a dinner scheduled for Nov. 22 for the“top 185” TRUMP holders, a repeat format that echoes earlier Trump tokenholder events held at his properties in 2025 and 2026. According to the organizers, Trump will appear at his Washington, DC golf club alongside three unnamed guests, with attendance determined by holders' scores calculated between Sept. 30 and Nov. 12.

GetTrumpMemes says a Nov. 22 DC dinner will include Trump and the“top 185” TRUMP holders, continuing a recurring tokenholder-event model. The announcement comes after Public Citizen estimated Trump-related crypto investors are“$4.7 billion underwater” since 2022, including $3.2 billion tied to the memecoin. Market data cited in the report shows TRUMP rose about 9% to $2.23 shortly after the dinner announcement. Critics argue the events raise pay-to-play and ethics concerns, while US lawmakers recently debated crypto oversight legislation with ethics provisions in the spotlight.

Key takeawaysAnother tokenholder gathering for TRUMP

GetTrumpMemes, the website promoting the Official Trump memecoin, framed the Nov. 22 dinner as the third time Trump has hosted a TRUMP-focused event for leading holders. Earlier gatherings included a May 2025 dinner for 220 TRUMP holders at Trump National Golf Club in Washington, DC, and an April 2026 luncheon for 297 guests at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

For the upcoming DC event, the organizers said Trump will attend at the golf club alongside three guests whose identities were not specified. Eligibility will be calculated using a“top 185” scoring approach based on holder metrics recorded between Sept. 30 and Nov. 12.

While the memecoin is marketed through GetTrumpMemes, the practical significance for market participants is straightforward: these announcements can directly affect investor expectations around publicity, attention, and perceived proximity to political influence.

Public Citizen's loss estimate renews scrutiny

Public attention has been sharpening around the performance and ethics of Trump's crypto ventures after Public Citizen-described in the report as a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization-estimated in August that investors in the Trump family's crypto activity are collectively“$4.7 billion underwater” since 2022. The same estimate attributed $3.2 billion of those losses specifically to the memecoin.

In parallel, the report indicates that TRUMP's price reacted to the dinner announcement. Market data showed the token climbed by roughly 9% to $2.23 from $2.05 immediately after the Wednesday announcement, though the article later notes the token was trading around $2.06 at the time of publication.

Trump's TRUMP memecoin was launched shortly before his January 2025 inauguration. After an early spike to around $70, the token reportedly fell below $20 within days. The reported performance trajectory-and renewed focus on the size of unrealized losses-sets the backdrop for why the latest tokenholder event is drawing more controversy, not less.

Ethics and“pay-to-play” allegations persist

Critics of the first tokenholder event accused Trump of turning access into a pay-to-play arrangement. The report cites Justin Sun, founder of the Tron network, as the top holder at the time of the May 2025 dinner; it states Sun held about $19 million worth of TRUMP then.

The article also notes that the US Securities and Exchange Commission later settled a lawsuit involving Sun for $10 million, referencing coverage connected to that settlement. While regulatory outcomes do not automatically resolve the political ethics debate, they add another layer of scrutiny for an arrangement opponents say links crypto spending to access to the president.

Public Citizen co-president Robert Weissman, quoted in the report, argued that“in the best case” the dinner is“unethical and unconscionable profiteering off the presidency,” and suggested that the purpose could be perceived as“pay-to-play access” if attendees are essentially buying the chance to seek policy or enforcement preferences.

The report further states that Senator Chris Coons called the events“corruption” in a Thursday Bluesky post.

According to the article, the White House referred Cointelegraph to the event organizers for comment, and the report also mentions that Trump reported substantial crypto-related earnings in 2025 disclosures, including TRUMP-related income.

CLARITY Act debate highlights the ethics gap lawmakers see

The latest dinner announcement landed as US lawmakers were still wrestling with how crypto should be regulated-and specifically how ethics should be handled when public officials have financial ties to the sector.

The article says the dinner was announced a few weeks after the US Senate failed to advance the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act. It reports that all Democrats present voted against the legislation, with some criticizing whether the bill's ethics provisions were strong enough given the broader issue of public officials profiting from crypto.

In the report, Senator Elissa Slotkin is quoted as saying she could not support legislation that would“codify” such behavior by public officials. The reporting also frames the timeline risk: the Senate has only a limited window to address CLARITY before the next Congress convenes in 2027, while control dynamics-shaped by polling about potential shifts in House and Senate majorities-leave the bill's future uncertain.

For investors and builders, the connection matters because memecoin-related political controversy tends to spill into the policy debate. If lawmakers believe existing ethics rules or enforcement mechanisms are inadequate, then future regulatory packages may prioritize governance standards, disclosure, and conflict-of-interest restrictions-areas that could shape how token launches, promotional events, and affiliated ecosystems operate.

With another tokenholder event scheduled for Nov. 22, the immediate thing to watch is whether eligibility metrics and publicity around“top holders” change the token's trading behavior-and whether lawmakers revisit crypto ethics and oversight measures like the CLARITY Act in response to renewed criticism.

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