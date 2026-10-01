Daelim Belefic Announces Plan To Expand U.S. Transformer Manufacturing With Plant In Houston, Texas

Daelim Belefic U.S. property and plant

Sitting on 12+ acres, the property includes an 80,000+ square foot manufacturing plant, 8,700 square foot office building, and a 23,000 square foot warehouse

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Daelim Belefic announced today that the company is renovating a plant in the Houston Metro area. The 12+ acre property includes an an 80,000+ square foot manufacturing plant, a 23,000 square foot warehouse, and an 8,700 square foot office building.Daelim Belefic's U.S. CEO, Matt Rice said,“While our engineering and manufacturing capabilities are backed by decades of global experience, our future is being built alongside our American customers. We're growing our U.S. team, expanding our operations in Houston, Texas, and strengthening our ability to serve AI data centers, renewable energy developers, utilities, industrial manufacturers, and the communities that depend on reliable power.”The company's commitment to being Electric with an Edge means more than building transformers. It means delivering an advantage to customers.⚡ An edge in speed of lead times⚡ An edge in responsiveness in quoting and service⚡ An edge in reliability with quality engineering and in-stock inventory⚡ An edge in partnership because every project deserves a team that's invested in its successRice continued,“Our commitment to the U.S. isn't just about where we're growing, it's about who we're serving, and who we're employing. It's important to me and us as a company to serve our customers as well as bolstering the community with jobs. I'm dedicated to being a part of a second chance program, working with individuals who are committed to improving their lives.”About Daelim Belefic U.S.Daelim Belefic U.S., located in Houston, TX, is a global provider of electrical infrastructure and power solutions, delivering reliable, efficient, and scalable transformers for industries including data centers, renewable energy, utilities, industrial manufacturing, and more. With a focus on innovation and performance, Daelim Belefic helps organizations power critical operations with speed, confidence, and precision.

Marc Berger

Daelim Belefic U.S.

+1 936-323-2915

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Daelim Belefic Announces Plan to Expand U.S. Transformer Manufacturing with Plant in Houston, Texas News Provided By Daelim Belefic U.S. October 01, 2026, 22:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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