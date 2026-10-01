Enlighten Designs Named An Openai Select Partner

Enlighten Designs joins the OpenAI Partner Network as an OpenAI Select Partner, giving New Zealand organisations local delivery capability alongside OpenAI's frontier models.

Enlighten Designs joins the OpenAI Partner Network as an OpenAI Select Partner, helping New Zealand organisations move AI from pilot to production.

HAMILTON, WAIKATO, NEW ZEALAND, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Enlighten Designs Limited, a New Zealand AI software, web and data engineering firm founded in Hamilton in 1998, today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network.The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for partners to build, sell, and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and customer relationships while equipping them with resources, enablement, and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI frontier models and products and turn them into measurable impact.As an OpenAI Select Partner, Enlighten Designs will continue working with OpenAI to help organisations build, deploy, and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively. This work will help organisations get more useful work from every token and stronger performance per dollar with GPT‐6 Astra, Sol and Luna models, while also using ChatGPT Work to turn ambitious goals into finished work. Enlighten Designs delivers AI, custom software and data solutions for New Zealand enterprises and public sector organisations across energy, finance, education and local government."As an OpenAI Select Partner, we're looking forward to helping our clients leverage the AI offerings from OpenAI and move from experimenting to production." Said Damon Kelly, CEO of Enlighten Designs.Enlighten Designs supports enterprises and public sector organisations by delivering AI development, custom software, data and analytics, web development and managed services. Its work includes using OpenAI models in an AI-powered survey analysis platform built for an Australian community organisation, replacing manual coding of community feedback with automated sentiment analysis and classification across 27 categories, freeing analysts to focus on interpretation rather than sorting.Looking ahead, Enlighten Designs plans to expand its OpenAI-based offerings, invest in team enablement and certification, and scale customer deployments from proof of concept into production, helping customers translate AI ambition into business outcomes.Learn more about the OpenAI Partner Network.About Enlighten Designs:Enlighten Designs is a New Zealand AI software, web and data engineering firm founded in Hamilton in 1998. It builds AI, data, custom software, modern workplace and web solutions for organisations in New Zealand and overseas, across sectors including energy, finance, education and the public sector. Enlighten Designs is a Microsoft Partner with Azure specialisations and Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner status, and a member of AI Forum New Zealand.About the OpenAI Partnership:Enlighten Designs is an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network, a global program for partners who build, sell and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. The network equips partners with the resources, enablement and support to help organisations adopt OpenAI's frontier models and products.Interview Availability:Damon Kelly, CEO of Enlighten Designs, is available for interviews on Enlighten Designs' recognition as an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network. Please contact Drishti Ratna at Enlighten Designs.Sources:OpenAI, OpenAI Partner Network. openaiEnlighten Designs, AI, software and data engineering in New Zealand. coEnlighten Designs, Creating Communities, AI Sentiment and Category Analysis. coFrequently Asked Questions:What is an OpenAI Select Partner?An OpenAI Select Partner is a member of the OpenAI Partner Network, OpenAI's global program for partners who build, sell and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. Enlighten Designs Ltd was named an OpenAI Select Partner in September 2026.What does this mean for New Zealand organisations?New Zealand enterprises and public sector organisations can work with a Hamilton-based OpenAI Select Partner to design, build and run solutions on OpenAI's frontier models, with delivery, data engineering and support provided locally.What does Enlighten Designs do?Enlighten Designs is a New Zealand AI software, web and data engineering firm founded in Hamilton in 1998. It delivers AI development, custom software, data and analytics, web development and managed services across energy, finance, education and local government.

Drishti Ratna

Enlighten Designs

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