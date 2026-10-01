Illumination Marketing Wins 2026 BBB Pinnacle Award For Advertising And Marketing Excellence

Illumination Marketing holding the 2026 BBB Pinnacle Award at the 2026 BBB Awards For Excellence ceremony.

2026 BBB Pinnacle Announcement

Houston-based marketing agency earns its third Pinnacle Award in four years, recognizing its continued commitment to excellence, integrity and client success.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Illumination Marketing, a Houston-based full-service marketing agency, has been named a 2026 Pinnacle Award winner for Advertising and Marketing Excellence by the Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston and South Texas.The award was presented during the 2026 BBB Awards for Excellence on September 30, recognizing Illumination Marketing for its continued commitment to business excellence, customer service, integrity and results.The honor marks Illumination Marketing's third Pinnacle Award in the past four years, further establishing the agency among the Houston region's consistently recognized marketing firms.“Winning a Pinnacle Award is always incredibly meaningful to us because it represents much more than the work we produce,” said James Kaatz, Co-Founder and CEO of Illumination Marketing.“It reflects the trust our clients place in us, the standards our team holds themselves to every day and our belief that great marketing should create real opportunities for businesses and the people behind them.”Illumination Marketing works with businesses throughout Houston and beyond to develop customized marketing strategies designed to increase visibility, generate qualified leads and support long-term growth. The agency's services include search engine optimization, paid advertising, website design and development, content marketing, social media, video production, public relations and comprehensive digital marketing strategy.For Kaatz, the 2026 Pinnacle Award also represents another milestone in a larger mission.“Our vision has always been to create opportunities to help people achieve their dreams,” Kaatz said.“When one of our clients grows, they have the opportunity to hire someone, expand their company, support their family or pursue something they previously couldn't. That is ultimately what makes the work matter. Awards like this remind our entire team that the way we choose to do business matters too.”The Pinnacle Award is presented as part of the BBB Awards for Excellence program, which recognizes businesses and nonprofit organizations throughout the Greater Houston and South Texas region for their commitment to quality, workplace culture, customer service and ethical business practices.Illumination Marketing previously earned Pinnacle Award recognition in 2023 and 2024, making the 2026 honor the agency's third Pinnacle Award since 2023.“This isn't an individual award,” Kaatz added.“It belongs to every member of our team who cares deeply about our clients, challenges ideas, solves difficult problems and refuses to settle for work that is simply good enough. I'm extremely proud of what we've built together, and even more excited about where we're going next.”## About Illumination MarketingIllumination Marketing is an award-winning full-service marketing agency based in Houston, Texas. The agency helps businesses increase visibility, build stronger brands and generate measurable growth through customized strategies encompassing SEO, paid advertising, website design and development, content marketing, social media, video production, public relations and digital strategy.Driven by its vision to create opportunities to help people achieve their dreams, Illumination Marketing combines creative strategy, technology and data to help businesses turn marketing into sustainable growth.For more information about Illumination Marketing, visit

JAMES KAATZ

Illumination Marketing

+1 832-753-6124

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Illumination Marketing Wins 2026 BBB Pinnacle Award for Advertising and Marketing Excellence News Provided By Illumination Marketing October 01, 2026, 22:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.