Theradep Opens Innovations And Coatings Center Of Excellence In Youghal Ireland

From left: Richard Fernandes COO, Liam O'Neill CTO and Founder, James O'Connor TD, Darryl Fry Chairman and Bryan Hoadley CEO cut the ribbon at the opening of TheraDep's Innovation and Coatings Center of Excellence in Youghal, Co. Cork.

Saoirse Murray O'Neill R&D Biologist at TheraDep, at work in the center's R&D laboratory.

Ethan Morrissey BioMedical Engineer at TheraDep, leads James O'Connor TD on a tour of the new facility.

New facility brings R&D, process development and cleanroom manufacturing for the BioDep platform, marking the first life sciences investment of scale in Youghal

YOUGHAL, CO. CORK, IRELAND, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TheraDep Technologies, Inc., developer of the BioDepTM cold-plasma platform for bonding biomaterials and drugs onto medical device and life sciences surfaces, today announced the opening of its Innovation and Surface Coatings Center of Excellence in Youghal, County Cork. Operated by its Irish subsidiary, TheraDep Ltd., the center houses the company's research and development, process development, cleanroom manufacturing and quality management operations, and is on track for ISO certification before the end of the year.

Imagined just a year ago, the center gives TheraDep a dedicated European base to develop and scale its coating technologies for medical device and life science markets. The facility includes:

.Research and development laboratories for coatings innovation and new applications of the BioDep platform.

.An ISO Class 8 cleanroom for process development and manufacturing.

.Built-in capacity for scale, with the site already specified for a second cleanroom and both suites ready for upgrade to ISO Class 7.

.A quality management system (QMS) built for medical device and life sciences innovation and development, with ISO certification expected in December 2026.

The patented BioDep process bonds biomaterials directly to surfaces while using roughly 100 times less biomaterial than conventional approaches, supporting more sustainable manufacturing for TheraDep's partners.

"Less than a year ago, this facility was a vision. Today it became reality, and it exceeds what we imagined," said Bryan Hoadley, Chief Executive Officer of TheraDep. "This is the space where our long-term vision to transform lives through life science innovation becomes real. We listened to our customers, got the support of our investors and built a space to grow in. With multiple strategic partnerships kick-starting the center from day one, today marks the beginning of TheraDep's next chapter of growth."

The opening was welcomed by James O'Connor TD, a Youghal resident and Member of Dáil Éireann, the national parliament of Ireland, for Cork East.

"I warmly welcome TheraDep's investment into Youghal, County Cork," said Deputy O'Connor. "It marks the first investment of scale in the life sciences sector for Youghal, and we are delighted to become the new home for TheraDep. The entire community is behind TheraDep as they begin the exciting journey of expansion." James added, "As Chairman of the Joint Committee on Enterprise, Employment and Tourism, it is particularly special to see TheraDep choosing to come to my local community with such a significant investment".

The center opens with multiple strategic partnerships already underway. Work at the site will focus on advancing BioDep coatings for partner devices and scaling process development toward commercial manufacturing. TheraDep has already hired its first two employees from the local Youghal community and plans to add further roles in the coming quarter. TheraDep acknowledges the support of Enterprise Ireland, Youghal Chamber of Commerce and Youghal Business Development in establishing its presence in Youghal.

About TheraDep

TheraDep Technologies, Inc. is a life sciences company whose BioDepTM cold-plasma deposition platform bonds biomaterials and drugs onto medical device and life sciences surfaces. The process uses roughly 100 times less biomaterial than conventional methods, enabling more sustainable, high-performance coatings for catheters, stents, sutures, microplates and other medical devices. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, TheraDep operates its Innovation and Coatings Center of Excellence in Youghal, Co. Cork, through its subsidiary TheraDep Ltd. Learn more at [].

Bryan Hoadley

TheraDep Technologies Inc

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TheraDep Opens Innovations and Coatings Center of Excellence in Youghal Ireland News Provided By TheraDep Technologies Inc October 01, 2026, 22:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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