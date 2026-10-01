Just Mind Counseling Named 2026 Greater Austin Business Awards Finalist

Just Mind Counseling

Austin group counseling practice is a Customer Experience finalist after rebuilding how clients find care, start care and stay in care

- William Schroeder, LPC, Co-Founder and President, Just Mind CounselingAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Just Mind Counseling, an independently owned group counseling practice with about 50 licensed clinicians in North and South Austin, has been named a finalist in the Customer Experience category of the 2026 Greater Austin Business Awards, presented by the Austin Chamber of Commerce. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, November 18, at the awards ceremony at the JW Marriott Austin.The recognition follows a multi-year effort to rethink every step a client takes with the practice, from the first search for an anxiety therapist in Austin to the last session. Just Mind brought in outside consultants, a marketing researcher and software developers, rebuilt its website and brand, and now reviews client feedback and performance data every month.A big reason clients choose Just Mind is its personalized support and concierge matching. Instead of picking a name from a list, each new client is paired with a therapist who truly gets them.What does the Customer Experience award recognize?The Greater Austin Business Awards honor regional companies for their business practices. Finalists are chosen by a panel of independent judges from a range of industries, and the Customer Experience category looks at how well an organization serves the people who rely on it across every part of the relationship.In mental health care, that relationship starts before the first appointment. How fast someone calls back, how clearly insurance and rates are explained, and how well a client is matched with the right therapist all shape whether that person gets care at all."Customer experience in therapy is critical," said William Schroeder, LPC, co-founder and president of Just Mind. "If the intake is confusing or the match is wrong, people quit before the work begins. That's why every new client gets personal support and a concierge match with someone who fits them. We try to treat every step around the session as part of the care."The work behind the nominationAs Just Mind grew to two locations and about 50 clinicians, some processes built for a smaller team no longer fit. So leadership brought in outside eyes.An organizational audit. Consultants worked with the practice's leaders, managers and staff to map how work gets done and where processes needed to change.Research with clients. A marketing researcher interviewed current and prospective clients to learn what Just Mind does best and where it could improve.Better tools for clients and clinicians. Developers continue to improve processes for clients and clinicians alike, from new client signup and scheduling to online therapy, plus the systems clinicians use behind the scenes, cutting wait time and friction on both sides.A new website and brand. The practice rebuilt justmind from the ground up, with new branding and clearer pages for each service, so a person searching for depression counseling, couples therapy or teen counseling can find the right fit quickly.Feedback from every client. Every client is invited to share feedback through the practice's client satisfaction survey. Leadership reads the responses and follows up personally. Today, Just Mind's Net Promoter Score stands at 82.Monthly KPI reviews. Each month, the leadership team reviews key performance indicators tied to these goals and adjusts course as needed."None of this was a one-time project," said Teri Schroeder, LCSW, co-founder of Just Mind. "Our clients and our clinicians keep telling us what works and what doesn't. Our job is to listen and keep changing.""Being a finalist belongs to our whole team, from the front desk to the clinicians who sit with clients every day," William Schroeder said. "And we know the next client who calls us doesn't care about an award. They care whether we pick up, whether we listen, and whether we can help. That's the standard we hold ourselves to."About Just Mind CounselingFounded in 2007 by William Schroeder, LPC, and Teri Schroeder, LCSW, Just Mind is an independently owned group counseling practice in Austin, Texas. Its team of about 50 licensed clinicians, including psychologists, offers individual, couples, family, child and teen therapy at its North Austin and South Austin offices and through telehealth across Texas. Areas of focus include anxiety, ADHD, depression, trauma and relationships. Learn more at justmind.

William Andrew Schroeder

Just Mind

+1 512-524-7172

email us here

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Just Mind Counseling Named 2026 Greater Austin Business Awards Finalist News Provided By Just Mind October 01, 2026, 22:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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