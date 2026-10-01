K&B Industries Named 2026 Bayou Region Champion At The 4Th Annual COLAB Bayou Business Summit

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- K&B Industries, a family-owned precision machining, Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) threading, and industrial manufacturing company serving the oil and gas, aerospace, and semiconductor sectors, today announced it has been named a 2026 Bayou Region Champion in the Business Category at the 4th Annual COLAB Bayou Business Summit, held August 20, 2026, at Cypress Bayou Casino in Charenton, Louisiana.

COLAB, the official regional economic development organization for Louisiana's Bayou Region, presents the annual Bayou Region Champion recognition to business and community leaders driving economic growth in Louisiana's Bayou Region. K&B was recognized for driving regional development and for its commitment to growth, with jobs and investment made with the Bayou Region's future in mind.

Event At a Glance

4TH ANNUAL COLAB BAYOU BUSINESS SUMMIT – EVENT DETAILS

WHO: K&B Industries | Family-owned manufacturer headquartered in Schriever, Louisiana

WHAT: 4th Annual COLAB Bayou Business Summit – 2026 Bayou Region Champion, Business Category

WHEN: August 20, 2026

WHERE: Cypress Bayou Casino | Charenton, Louisiana

Five Decades of Investment in Terrebonne Parish

Founded in 1974 in Schriever, Louisiana, K&B Industries operates manufacturing and industrial storage facilities across Terrebonne Parish in the heart of the Bayou Region. In 2023, the company invested $12 million to open its third manufacturing facility in Terrebonne Parish, a move expected to generate 70 new jobs while sustaining 350 existing positions in the region.

K&B has also expanded its Schriever campus, adding 100,000 square feet of indoor storage for a total of 140,000 square feet, along with five acres of outdoor capacity. The expansion positions the company to meet growing industrial demand across the Gulf Coast and international markets.

From Oilfield Threading to Global Energy Markets

Kenneth Wood Sr. founded K&B Industries as a small oil and gas threading and machining operation. Five decades later, under the leadership of his son, Kenny Wood Jr., President, the company has grown into a trusted supplier to major oil companies and oilfield service providers across the energy sector. K&B has since diversified into aerospace and semiconductor manufacturing, showing that a Bayou Region company can compete in industries well beyond its origins.

K&B's reach now extends to South America through Guysons K+B Industries (GKB), its joint venture with Guyana-based Guysons Engineering. In 2025, ExxonMobil presented GKB with its ExxonMobil Guyana Partnership Excellence Award, recognizing the joint venture's role in supporting one of the world's fastest-growing oil and gas markets.

“COLAB selected K&B Industries to receive a Bayou Region Champion award in the business category for the meaningful work K&B is doing to propel the Bayou Region forward. We couldn't think of a more deserving company,” said Samantha Magee, Communications and Development Director, COLAB.

K&B Industries Capabilities

OCTG threading services

More than 100 premium threading licenses

Precision machining

Industrial manufacturing

Assembly services

High-precision machining for aerospace

High-precision machining for semiconductor manufacturing

8,000-square-foot ISO Class 6 certified clean room

Additive manufacturing

Customer Inventory Services (CIS)

140,000 square feet of indoor industrial storage at the Schriever campus

Five acres of outdoor storage capacity at the Schriever campus

About K&B Industries

Founded in 1974, K&B Industries is a trusted provider of advanced manufacturing services, including precision machining, threading, and engineering solutions for the energy, space, aerospace, and industrial sectors.

With more than five decades of operational excellence, K&B brings to the GKB joint venture a proven track record of innovation, quality, and performance across some of the world's most demanding industrial environments. Headquartered in Schriever, Louisiana, in the United States, K&B continues to lead with purpose, and its partnership with Guysons Engineering represents a strategic extension of that legacy into one of the Western Hemisphere's most dynamic emerging energy markets. Experience the Plus FactorTM at K&B Industries. Learn more at .

About Guysons K+B Industries (GKB)

Guysons K+B Industries (GKB) is a joint venture formed in 2020 between K&B Industries and Guyana-based Guysons Engineering, combining Guysons' Guyanese machining legacy with K&B's precision oilfield manufacturing experience to support Guyana's oil and gas industry. The joint venture operates a Phase 1 facility in the Georgetown area and is developing a Phase 2 expansion at Enmore, East Coast Demerara. In 2025, ExxonMobil presented GKB with its ExxonMobil Guyana Partnership Excellence Award, part of ExxonMobil's global Supplier Excellence program. Learn more at .

About Guysons Engineering

Founded in 1992 by the late Kads Khan, Guysons Engineering has grown into one of Guyana's leading industrial engineering and manufacturing companies, supporting sectors including oil and gas, mining, power generation, marine, transport, construction, and heavy industry. The company specializes in advanced machining, engine rebuilding, fabrication, industrial repairs, procurement, workforce solutions, and energy-sector support services.

As a proudly Guyanese, family-owned business, Guysons has played a key role in the country's industrial development for more than three decades, combining local expertise with international partnerships to deliver world-class solutions and support Guyana's evolving oilfield economy. Learn more at .

About COLAB

COLAB, formerly the South Louisiana Economic Council (SLEC), is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and the official regional economic development organization for Louisiana's Bayou Region, serving Assumption, Lafourche, St. Mary, and Terrebonne parishes. Established in 1983 and based in Thibodaux, Louisiana, COLAB supports business recruitment and retention, entrepreneurs and small businesses, workforce development, coalition building, and economic data and site information for the region. COLAB is one of eight regional economic development organizations designated as strategic partners of Louisiana Economic Development and hosts the annual Bayou Business Summit. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Nick Becnel

Vice President of Marketing and Business Development

K&B Industries

225-288-4914

...



Nick Becnel

K&B Industries

+1 225-288-4914

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