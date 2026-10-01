Latina Real Estate Leader Diana Vasquez Announces Cimientos Fundraiser For Bilingual Homebuyer Education

Casa Chapulina branded banner featuring La Chapulina Verde, the organization's mascot. Credit: Courtesy of Casa Chapulina.

Diana Vasquez, founder and president of Casa Chapulina. Photo credit: Selena Alvarez / Courtesy of Casa Chapulina.

Casa Chapulina's November 17 event at NEXUS Club New York will support financial literacy and bilingual homeownership programs for Hispanic families

- Diana Vasquez, Founder and President, Casa ChapulinaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- During National Hispanic Heritage Month, Casa Chapulina founder and president Diana Vasquez announced Cimientos, the nonprofit's inaugural fundraising celebration supporting bilingual financial literacy and homebuyer education for the Hispanic community. The organization aims to raise $100,000 to expand its courses, community outreach and operating capacity, with the goal of serving 300 families in 2027. Cimientos will take place Tuesday, November 17, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at NEXUS Club New York, 100 Church Street, Seventh Floor, New York City.Cimientos means "foundation," reflecting Casa Chapulina's mission to help families build the knowledge and confidence needed to make informed real estate decisions and create generational wealth. The evening will include an open bar and hors d'oeuvres, a presentation led by Vasquez on the organization's mission and upcoming programs, an in-person testimonial from homeowner and real estate investor Leslie Pomales, a raffle, live auction and closing toast. Two of Pomales' daughters are also scheduled to perform during the evening."I created Casa Chapulina after seeing how often Hispanic property owners and aspiring homebuyers were expected to navigate life-changing decisions without clear information in their language or trusted guidance that understood their experience," Vasquez said. "Cimientos is about building that foundation early, from financial literacy for young people to practical support for adults preparing to buy, sell or invest."Casa Chapulina grew from Vasquez's earlier work helping families navigate homeownership. Before founding the nonprofit, Vasquez helped Leslie Pomales, then a single mother of three putting herself through nursing school, understand the homebuying process and purchase her first home."When I bought my first home, I was a single mother of three in nursing school. Today I have a master's degree, seven children, two properties, and daughters in college. A home changed everything for my family," said Pomales, now a homeowner and real estate investor."Leslie is a living testament to what financial education and the security of a home can do for a family," Vasquez said. "Her story is exactly why Casa Chapulina exists."Pomales will share her story in person at Cimientos on Nov. 17.The daughter of Colombian immigrants, Vasquez was born in New Jersey, raised in Puerto Rico and became a single mother at 19. She served in the U.S. Marine Corps, where she embraced the core values of honor, courage and commitment that continue to guide her work. She later founded and operated a custom clothing company in New York City before spending 13 years as a commercial real estate broker in Jersey City and Northern New Jersey. Her real estate career revealed a persistent gap in representation, resources and access to information for Hispanic families seeking to build wealth through property ownership. Vasquez founded Casa Chapulina to help close that gap and has personally funded the organization through its formative stage.Tickets are $400 per person. Founding sponsorships range from $5,000 to $10,000 and include event recognition, digital visibility and opportunities to support future program elements. Funds raised will support bilingual course development and delivery, community outreach and the operating resources needed to serve up to 300 families in 2027.Event and ticket information:Media kit, downloadable images and interview availability:About Casa ChapulinaCasa Chapulina is a 501(c)(3) bilingual nonprofit working to expand access to homebuyer education, financial literacy and youth programming for Spanish-speaking and bilingual communities. By providing education in the language families are most comfortable using, Casa Chapulina aims to help participants build financial stability, pursue homeownership and create lasting wealth. Learn more at .

Diana Vasquez

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Latina Real Estate Leader Diana Vasquez Announces Cimientos Fundraiser for Bilingual Homebuyer Education News Provided By Casa Chapulina October 01, 2026, 22:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Real Estate & Property Management



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