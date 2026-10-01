Turn Up The Heat This November, Atlanta Chili Cook Off Returns With $5,000 In Cash And Prizes

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All You Can Eat Chili

Cook and Compete or Just Come to Eat!

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Atlanta Chili Cook Off makes its highly anticipated return, inviting chili enthusiasts across the city to "Cook and Compete or Just Come To Eat!” Join us on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody for an afternoon packed with exceptional flavors, friendly rivalries, and fall festivities.This year's festival brings together over 50 unique chili recipes crafted by talented amateur cooks, top local restaurants, and premier caterers. Guests can sample unlimited chili samples and cast their votes to help determine who takes home the coveted People's Choice Award.Competitors will face off for ultimate bragging rights and a slice of $5,000 in cash and prizes. Trophies and awards will be presented to top-ranking teams across four distinct categories:Best AmateurBest RestaurantMost Spirited TeamPeople's ChoiceWhether you are a devoted chili enthusiast or simply searching for a classic late Fall afternoon outdoors, the Atlanta Chili Cook Off delivers the ultimate fall day out for all ages.Event DetailsDate: Saturday, November 14, 2026Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PMLocation: Brook Run Park - 4770 N Peachtree Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338Admission: General Admission and VIP options are available online now. Kids 12 and under enter FREE.Thinking of entering your own recipe? The team registration deadline is October 1, 2026. Secure your spot at the tasting tables before spaces fill up!Elevate your brand's community presence with exclusive marketing and sponsorship packages, offering high-visibility activation opportunities at this year's landmark event.For tickets, team registration, and event details, visit or grab tickets directly via Big Tickets. Stay updated on the latest news by checking out the official Facebook Event Page.MEDIA CONTACTShane AubreyPhone: (404) 456-4655Press Inquiries:...Event Info:...

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Turn Up the Heat This November, Atlanta Chili Cook Off Returns with $5,000 in Cash and Prizes News Provided By Armus Media Group LLC October 01, 2026, 22:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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