Joan Brothers Connects Global Leadership Lessons With Action During UNGA And Climate Week NYC

Joan Brothers, Founder and CEO of Manhattan Boutique Real Estate (MBRE) and UN Global Compact (UNGC) PRME Advocate, supporting rising young professionals worldwide and advancing public-private partnerships.

Joan Brothers during UNGA and Climate Week NYC, connecting global conversations around sustainability, leadership and action

New York City remains the foundation of Joan Brothers' global real estate perspective and her approach to combining global thinking with local intelligence.

Manhattan Boutique Real Estate CEO and PRME Advocate shares 25+ years of cross-border business experience in new CEOInsider contribution

- Joan BrothersNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- During a week when New York City became a gathering place for global leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and changemakers, Joan Brothers, Founder and CEO of Manhattan Boutique Real Estate (MBRE) and a UN Global Compact (UNGC) PRME Advocate, moved between conversations spanning sustainability, global business, innovation, women's leadership and investment.From UNGA and Climate Week activities at The Explorers Club, to Women Inspiring Network, and a mix of fashion, business and investment with the House of Vanderbilt Family Office, Brothers' week reflected a principle that has shaped more than 25 years of her career: think globally, understand locally, and build relationships that turn ideas into action.That same philosophy is at the center of Brothers' new CEOInsider contribution,“Think Global, Act Local: What 25+ Years in Real Estate Taught Me About Building Trust Across Borders.”Drawing on her experience in New York real estate and national and international advisory relationships across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa, Brothers explores why local knowledge, cultural understanding and trusted relationships become more - not less - important as business becomes increasingly global.“UNGA and Climate Week bring extraordinary global conversations to New York,” said Brothers.“What I value most is what happens when those conversations become relationships, collaborations and action. Whether we are talking about sustainability, investment, business or real estate, understanding what is happening on the ground still matters.”From Global Conversations to Local IntelligenceFor Brothers, the conversations surrounding UNGA and Climate Week reinforced something she has observed throughout her career: global issues are ultimately experienced and acted upon locally. At The Explorers Club, conversations around sustainability and innovation brought together leaders examining global challenges and potential solutions. Women Inspiring Network added another dimension, connecting women, leadership and international perspectives, while the House of Vanderbilt brought fashion, entrepreneurship, business and investment into the week's broader exchange of ideas.The subjects were different, but Brothers saw a common thread: progress depends on bringing the right people into the conversation - and then turning conversation into action.That perspective also informs her work as a PRME Advocate. The Principles for Responsible Management Education is an initiative of the United Nations Global Compact focused on advancing responsible management education and developing the next generation of responsible leaders.Trusting What You KnowIn her CEOInsider article, Brothers recalls an early-career experience working with a highly influential Middle Eastern client involved in complex negotiations in the region.Despite having access to prominent international figures, advisers and some of the most influential people in New York, the client repeatedly asked Brothers what she thought about the market.At first, she questioned what perspective she could offer someone with such extensive resources and connections. She eventually realized he wasn't asking her to repeat what everyone else was saying. He wanted to know what she was actually seeing on the ground.“My opinion mattered because it was grounded in what I knew firsthand, not because of who I knew,” Brothers writes.The experience became an important leadership lesson: listen carefully, understand the larger global context, but don't underestimate the value of knowledge gained through direct experience.Global Perspective, Local IntelligenceThat philosophy also influenced how Brothers built MBRE's international relationships.Rather than attempting to position the company as an expert in every market, MBRE maintains its core New York expertise while developing relationships with trusted professionals who understand their own local markets.“We are boutique by choice, not by limitation,” Brothers writes.“Leadership is not about having every answer. Sometimes it is about knowing whom to trust with the next question.”For Brothers, cultural understanding is equally important. How people communicate, negotiate and establish trust can differ significantly across markets, making cultural intelligence part of business strategy rather than simply business etiquette.Technology Without Losing the Human RelationshipThe CEOInsider article also addresses how technology and artificial intelligence are changing relationship-driven businesses.Brothers supports using technology to reduce administrative work, organize information and improve efficiency. But she believes leaders should distinguish between automating a process and automating away the relationship.Her guiding principle is:“Automation should not replace the relationship. It should deliver the right relationship at the right moment.”For Brothers, that principle connects real estate, technology and global leadership.As businesses become more connected and operate across more markets, she believes the ability to combine global perspective, local intelligence and trusted human relationships will become increasingly important.“People still want to work with people they trust,” Brothers said.“They want to feel understood, especially when making decisions that affect their families, businesses and futures.”Her conclusion is simple: Think globally. Understand locally. Trust your experience. And never underestimate the value of the human relationship.Read the CEOInsider ContributionJoan Brothers' full article,“Think Global, Act Local: What 25+ Years in Real Estate Taught Me About Building Trust Across Borders,” is available at CEOInsider.About Joan BrothersJoan Brothers is the Founder and CEO of Manhattan Boutique Real Estate (MBRE), a Licensed Real Estate Broker with more than 25 years of experience, and a PRME Advocate. Based in New York City, her work spans residential and commercial real estate, corporate relocation, global advisory relationships and cross-sector collaboration, with relationships extending across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.Her work combines a global business perspective with local market intelligence, relationship-driven leadership and a commitment to developing connections across business, education and the next generation.About Manhattan Boutique Real EstateManhattan Boutique Real Estate (MBRE) is a New York-based, woman-owned real estate firm providing residential and commercial real estate, relocation and advisory services. Boutique by choice, MBRE combines New York market knowledge with national and international relationships to provide personalized guidance to its clients.

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Joan Brothers Connects Global Leadership Lessons with Action During UNGA and Climate Week NYC News Provided By Manhattan Boutique Real Estate October 01, 2026, 22:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Environment, International Organizations, Real Estate & Property Management



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