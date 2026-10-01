Rayburn Electric Cooperative CEO Is Up First In New Substack Video Series

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) David Naylor, head of Rockwall, Texas based Rayburn Electric, is interviewed by Llewellyn King, veteran energy journalist, and founder of The Energy Daily.

- Llewellyn KingWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The story of one utility is, in essence, the story of all America's nearly 3,000 utilities as they grapple with growing demand, limited options, and capricious weather.Rayburn Electric Cooperative, named for the famed speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Sam Rayburn (D-Texas), is one of dozens of Texas utilities struggling with growth in electricity demand. For Rayburn, which is the bulk power supplier to four distribution cooperatives located northeast of Dallas, growth stands at 8% a year.Llewellyn King, veteran journalist and founder of the legendary Energy Daily, says he has chosen Rayburn Electric as a starting point for a series of utility video interviews on Substack, and part of his“Active Voice” series of interviews on YouTube with creative and probative people.“Rayburn is worth watching as a utility in the center of the maelstrom,” said King.“It was a clear leader in securitizing its debt from Winter Storm Uri in 2021, which sent gas prices soaring. It had no choice but to burn gas, regardless of price.”Rayburn kept its customers' lights and heaters on. But as its president and CEO, David Naylor, says on the broadcast, that cost the modest-sized utility nearly a billion dollars (Active Voice).“I think Naylor is as creative and enterprising a CEO as I know, and the Rayburn story is one that lifts the curtain on how utilities everywhere are coping with the new demands and old responsibilities of the electrified economy,” King says.In the interview, Naylor covers everything from accommodating data centers to training linemen and women, who are the first responders of the electric power sector. He explains how Rayburn interacts with larger investor-owned utilities and how it cooperates with the Texas system operator, ERCOT.“Our lives are powered by electricity. Rayburn is an exemplar of an industry selling an essential commodity, and whose operations are real-time, 24-hours-a-day, every day of the year,” says King.The interview is available on Substack, search for Llewellyn King's File, and also on the YouTube channel, Active Voice with Llewellyn King.For more information about interview opportunities on this new video series on Substack and YouTube, contact Llewellyn King.

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Rayburn Electric Cooperative CEO Is Up First in New Substack Video Series News Provided By White House Media LLC October 01, 2026, 22:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, U.S. Politics



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