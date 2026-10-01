Pasadena Federal Credit Union Announces Rebrand To Paseo Federal Credit Union

New name developed with Tungsten Branding honors the credit union's Pasadena roots while reflecting its expanded Southern California community

- James Chang - President and CEO Paseo Federal Credit UnionPASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pasadena Federal Credit Union today announced that it will become Paseo Federal Credit Union, introducing a new name that reflects the organization's growing membership, expanded service area and vision for the future.Founded in 1935 by a small group of City of Pasadena employees, the credit union has spent more than 90 years providing personalized financial services to its members. Following its 2024 merger with Pasadena Service Federal Credit Union and the expansion of its community charter, the organization now serves a much broader portion of Southern California.“Our Pasadena roots will always be an important part of who we are,” said James Chang, President and CEO of Paseo Federal Credit Union.“But our membership and service area have grown well beyond the city where we began. Paseo gives us a distinctive and welcoming identity that honors our history while carrying us confidently into the future.”The credit union partnered with Tungsten Branding, a nationally recognized company naming and rebranding firm, to develop the new name. The naming process focused on unifying two longstanding institutions, preserving the trust built under the Pasadena name and creating an identity capable of supporting continued growth.Paseo is a Spanish word meaning a walk or promenade and, more broadly, suggesting passage and movement through life. It retains the familiar opening sound of Pasadena while transforming a geographic reference into an expression of progress. The name also reflects the credit union's role as a trusted financial partner, helping members navigate each stage of life - from opening a first account and purchasing a home to building a business and preparing for retirement.“The challenge wasn't to leave the rich Pasadena legacy behind, but to carry that legacy and spirit forward,” said Phil Davis, founder of Tungsten Branding.“Paseo preserves a recognizable connection to the credit union's heritage while shifting the emphasis from a single place to a shared journey. It gives the organization a name that can grow alongside its members and the communities it serves.”The transition to Paseo Federal Credit Union will begin October 1, 2026, with updates to branches, digital banking platforms, member communications and other materials occurring gradually. MEMBERS WILL NOT NEED TO TAKE ANY ACTION AS A RESULT OF THE NAME CHANGE, AND ACCOUNTS, SERVICES AND NCUA INSURANCE COVERAGE WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED.Additional information about the rebrand and transition timeline is available atAbout Paseo Federal Credit UnionFounded in 1935, Paseo Credit Union has over $380 million in assets and serves more than 25,000 members across communities throughout the San Gabriel Valley and neighboring Los Angeles communities. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the credit union is dedicated to empowering its members through personalized financial services, education, and a commitment to community well-being. Paseo Credit Union maintains a 5-Star Superior rating from Bauer Financial, a leading independent bank and credit union rating firm. Visit for more information.About Tungsten BrandingTungsten Branding is a company naming and rebranding firm that helps organizations create clear, credible and enduring brand identities. Founded by naming expert Phil Davis, Tungsten has developed more than 750 company, product and service names, including PODS, TeamLogic IT, Rally House and Addition Financial. Learn more at

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Pasadena Federal Credit Union Announces Rebrand to Paseo Federal Credit Union News Provided By Tungsten Branding, Inc. October 01, 2026, 22:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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