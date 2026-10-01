Trump's Next Move On Iran? Pentagon Weighs Carrier, 10,000-Troop And Marines Deployment To Gulf, Report Says

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Pentagon may soon deploy an additional aircraft carrier along with up to 10,000 sailors and Marines to the Persian Gulf, giving US commanders more military options as President Donald Trump weighs his next steps in the conflict with Iran, Bloomberg reported on Thursday (October 1) citing a US official.

According to the news outlet, the USS Theodore Roosevelt left its home port in San Diego on Sunday. The US official, according to the news report said no final decision had been made on the carrier's destination, but its movement provides US Central Command (CENTCOM) with additional options in the region.

US could have three carrier strike groups

If the Roosevelt is deployed to the Middle East, the number of US carrier strike groups in the region would rise to three.

The carrier itself has about 5,000 sailors and Marines, while thousands more personnel are deployed aboard its accompanying vessels, according to Bloomberg.

The USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington carrier strike groups are already in the region and would remain there, the news outlet stated.

Bloomberg noted that before the 2026 military operations against Iran, the last time the US had three carrier strike groups in the Middle East was in 2003, during the early phase of the US-led invasion of Iraq.

CENTCOM declined to discuss the movements, saying it does not disclose unit schedules for operational-security reasons.

More US Marines set to move

The potential carrier deployment comes alongside the movement of another US amphibious force.

The USS Makin Island amphibious readiness group, which includes an assault ship, aircraft and about 2,200 Marines, departed on Monday, the US official told the news outlet.

The USS Boxer amphibious readiness group is already operating near the Strait of Hormuz, providing another US military capability close to the strategically important waterway.

Military movements come amid diplomatic efforts

The reported deployments come as major US and Iranian military strikes have entered a lull amid attempts to restart diplomatic negotiations.

However, talks aimed at ending the war remain deadlocked, with the status and control of the Strait of Hormuz among the key issues.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has suggested in recent private discussions that Tehran could restore access for nuclear inspectors to facilities damaged in attacks, in exchange for sanctions relief.

The proposal comes as Washington and Tehran explore avenues for negotiations, but significant differences remain over sanctions and the Strait of Hormuz.

According to AP, the possible deployment of three carrier strike groups would represent an unusually large concentration of US naval forces in the region, with the overall presence potentially exceeding 20,000 sailors and Marines.

US President Donald Trump has said it is“possible” that he could intensify bombing operations in Iran after the November 3 elections, while declining to disclose details of his military strategy.

In an interview with Time magazine published on Thursday, Trump was asked about the possibility of further US strikes as the war with Iran continues. The interview was conducted on Monday.

“I can't tell you that because look, you know, you're asking, where are you going to bomb?” Trump said when pressed about his strategy.

Trump rejects Iran's latest ceasefire proposal

Trump also said he had rejected Iran's latest ceasefire proposal, arguing that the terms did not go far enough.

“Things that I wouldn't have approved a year ago I wouldn't have today,” Trump said.

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