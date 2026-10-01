Bitcoin ETF Win Streak Comes To An End

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) The win streak seen in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) during September has come to an end.

The nine-day streak in a dozen U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs saw a total of $3.1 billion U.S. in net inflows. The funds attracted capital as the price of BTC rallied 42% higher in the third quarter.

However, the inflows abruptly came to an end on Sept. 30 as a combined $148.7 million U.S. of capital flowed out of the ETFs, according to market data.

The nine-day win streak was one of the biggest runs for the Bitcoin ETFs since they launched at the start of 2024.

The September bull run also pushed the Bitcoin ETFs into positive territory for 2026 after they saw massive redemptions this spring.

Overall, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have attracted a little more than $57 billion U.S. in cumulative net inflows since their debut in January 2024, including $970 million U.S. this year.

The Bitcoin funds now have more than $100 billion U.S. of assets under management (AUM). BackRock's (NYSE: $BLK) iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: $IBIT) remains the biggest ETF.

BTC is trading at $83,500 U.S. on Oct. 1.