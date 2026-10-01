Evernorth Wins Shareholder Approval For Nasdaq Debut, Holds 473M XRP Treasury

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Evernorth is moving toward becoming a publicly traded“XRP treasury” company after shareholders of SPAC Armada Acquisition Corp. II approved its proposed business combination. The approval clears a major remaining hurdle for Evernorth's plan to list in the US, positioning the firm as a dedicated vehicle for holding XRP and pursuing yield-style strategies tied to the token.

According to an announcement issued Thursday, the transaction is expected to close on Oct. 7. Shares of the combined company are then expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker XRPN on Oct. 8, subject to satisfaction of remaining closing conditions.

Shareholder approval has been secured for Evernorth's SPAC deal, bringing the company closer to a Nasdaq listing. Expected listing timeline: closing on Oct. 7 with trading on Nasdaq under XRPN on Oct. 8, pending final conditions. Planned XRP treasury size: Evernorth expects to hold about 473 million XRP at closing, which it says would make it the largest publicly traded pure-play XRP treasury company. Funding mix: the deal is expected to generate about $300 million in gross cash proceeds, including proceeds from private placements, convertible note financing, and Armada II's trust. Strategic focus: the company plans to grow XRP holdings per share via yield strategies and participation in the XRP ecosystem and capital markets activities.

Key takeawaysFrom SEC filing to SPAC approval-what the vote changes

Evernorth's path to public markets has already included a regulatory milestone. The company filed a Form S-4 registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in March, and Nasdaq later reported that the filing became effective in August. With that status achieved, shareholder approval became one of the key remaining steps before the deal can close and start trading.

Now that Armada II shareholders have approved the combination, Evernorth can move forward on the remaining process tied to the listing. Investors will still want to watch for whether all closing conditions are satisfied on schedule, since the announcement frames the Oct. 7 close and Oct. 8 Nasdaq trading as expectations rather than certainties.

How much cash and XRP Evernorth expects at closing

Evernorth's business combination is designed to provide both capital and an XRP base for its treasury strategy. At closing, the company expects to hold about 473 million XRP, which it says would make it the largest publicly traded pure-play XRP treasury company.

The announcement also describes the expected funding profile. It projects roughly $300 million in gross cash proceeds, made up of $225 million from related private placements, $30 million from convertible note financing, and approximately $48 million from Armada II's trust. In addition to cash, investors are also contributing XRP directly to the transaction.

CoinGecko data cited in the original reporting showed XRP trading at about $1.50 at the time of publication. On that basis, a 473 million XRP treasury would imply a notional value of around $710 million, though that figure is inherently sensitive to XRP's price and to the exact token composition delivered at closing.

Why Evernorth's listing matters for crypto treasury models

Evernorth's planned debut comes as crypto-linked public listings continue to test the durability of treasury-style investment products. Many companies have sought a route into US public markets through SPAC mergers, but outcomes this year have varied.

Some crypto-adjacent firms have successfully completed SPAC processes. Tokenization platform Securitize began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July after merging with Cantor Equity Partners II, and CoinShares completed a $1.2 billion merger with Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. ahead of its Nasdaq debut in April.

At the same time, the broader picture for crypto treasury vehicles has included setbacks. Ether Machine scrapped its planned merger with Dynamix in April, citing unfavorable market conditions and bringing an end to plans for a $1.5 billion yield-bearing Ether fund connected to the deal. More recently, Adam Back's Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company and Cantor Equity Partners I also canceled or postponed elements of their earlier proposed merger path, with the companies indicating the need to negotiate terms that better reflect prevailing market conditions.

In that context, Evernorth's approved combination offers a clearer near-term signal that at least some treasury-focused crypto public vehicles can still progress to market-provided they can complete closing conditions on time and sustain investor confidence in both strategy and regulatory process.

Still, the key question for investors is less about whether the ticker will launch and more about how effectively the company can execute its stated plan to grow XRP holdings per share. The announcement says Evernorth intends to do so through yield strategies, participation in the XRP ecosystem, and capital markets activities. The specific mechanics behind those strategies were not detailed in the provided source, so readers should look for additional disclosures around how the treasury will earn yield, manage risk, and handle custody, liquidity, and market exposure over time.

Backers, expectations, and what to monitor next

Evernorth's investor roster includes Ripple, Kraken, Pantera Capital, SBI Group, Arrington Capital, and GSR, according to the announcement. With such backers, the company's public-market debut could attract attention from participants interested in XRP exposure through an institutional wrapper rather than direct spot holdings or exchange-traded products tied to the broader market.

For now, the timeline is straightforward: shareholder approval has been obtained, the SEC filing progress has already been reported, and the next gating items are the remaining closing conditions ahead of the Oct. 7 completion and the anticipated Oct. 8 Nasdaq start. As that date approaches, the most important things for prospective investors to track are the final closing confirmation, the exact XRP and cash amounts transferred at closing, and the details of Evernorth's planned yield approach and risk controls.

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