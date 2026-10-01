ORAYA Developer Announces First UAE Project On Marjan Beach

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORAYA Developer, a newly established real estate developer in the United Arab Emirates, today announced its official entry into the market with its first residential project on Marjan Beach, Ras Al Khaimah. The company aims to introduce a new standard for lifestyle-led coastal living in the UAE, guided by a founding philosophy that a home should be experienced, not merely occupied.

ORAYA's approach to development is rooted in the belief that exceptional residences are defined by how they make residents feel and how seamlessly they integrate into daily life. The company's design process considers every aspect of the living experience, from the structural language of the building and the selection of natural materials, to the quality of light throughout the day and the relationship between interior spaces and the surrounding landscape. The goal is to create environments where a sense of calm and belonging is immediate and natural.

This philosophy is informed by a study of global architectural traditions and the ways different cultures have interpreted the relationship between people, nature, and built space. Rather than adhering to a single architectural style, ORAYA reinterprets these influences for each site and community, aiming to create developments that feel unique and deeply connected to their locations. The result is intended to be more than a conventional residential project-each address is envisioned as a world of its own, where residents feel an immediate desire to stay.

The selection of Marjan Beach, Ras Al Khaimah, for ORAYA's debut project reflects the developer's confidence in the region's growing appeal as a destination for lifestyle-focused living. According to independent market analysis, prime apartment prices on Marjan Beach reached their highest level in the current cycle through 2025, with year-on-year price growth exceeding thirty percent. The area is also set to benefit from the upcoming launch of a major integrated hospitality and entertainment destination, a USD 5.1 billion development scheduled to open in 2027, which is expected to further boost tourism and residential capital values.

“We spent considerable time understanding where the conditions were right,” said Chirag Rathi, Co-Founder and Managing Director of ORAYA.“Ras Al Khaimah is at a point in its trajectory that reminds us of Dubai a decade ago. The infrastructure investment is serious, the tourism momentum is real, and the coastal environment is genuinely world-class. For a developer whose work is about creating addresses rather than units, that combination is exactly what we were looking for.”

ORAYA's commitment to quality is reflected in its approach to material selection and craftsmanship. The company collaborates with a carefully chosen supply chain of European craftspeople and artisans, prioritizing partners who share its high standards. The use of sintered stone surfaces, Italian-designed cabinetry, hand-selected bathroom stone, and bespoke wall coverings are not considered premium upgrades, but rather the starting point for every ORAYA project. Each material is selected for its tactile qualities and its ability to contribute to the overall living experience.

“There is a version of real estate development where design is the story you tell after the building is finished,” said Chirag Rathi, spokesperson for ORAYA.“For us, it starts much earlier and goes much deeper. We think about how a resident arrives home, the quality of light in a room at different times of day, the relationship between an interior and the landscape outside it, the materials underfoot and at your fingertips. These are not finishing touches. They are the foundations of how a place is experienced, and they are the standard every ORAYA project is held to from the very first conversation.”

The inaugural ORAYA development will be a fully furnished residential address on Marjan Beach, delivered in partnership with a globally recognized hospitality brand. While further details about the project will be released in the coming weeks, the developer has confirmed that additional projects across the UAE are already in advanced planning stages. This reflects ORAYA's ambition to build a portfolio of landmark coastal addresses in some of the country's most sought-after locations.

“ORAYA is about creating places that people aspire to experience and call home. Places where beauty is felt in the everyday, where every detail has a reason to exist, and where the experience of arriving - and of staying - is something that never becomes ordinary,” said Chirag Rathi, spokesperson for ORAYA.

For more information about ORAYA Developer and its upcoming projects, visit oraya.ae.

About ORAYA

ORAYA is a UAE-based real estate developer founded on the belief that exceptional residences are not defined simply by how they look, but by how they make you feel and how effortlessly they become part of your life. The developer conceives each project in its entirety - from architecture, natural materials, and landscape to the quality of light, the arrival experience, and the quieter details that make a home genuinely liveable. Drawing on a study of how different cultures and places have understood the relationship between people, nature, and built space, ORAYA reinterprets these influences through a contemporary lens that is specific to each site and each community. The intention is to create places that feel less like conventional developments and more like worlds of their own: where beauty is felt in the everyday and every detail has a reason to exist. ORAYA's inaugural project is located on Marjan Beach, Ras Al Khaimah. Further information on the developer's vision, leadership, and upcoming projects will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, visit oraya.ae.

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Company: ORAYA Developer

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CONTACT: Company: ORAYA Developer Name: Chirag Rathi Email:... Phone: +971 522661955