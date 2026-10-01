UWM Holdings Corporation Investors Have Until October 13Th To Contact Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Seeking Lead Plaintiff Role

If you purchased or acquired securities in UWM between March 9, 2026 and August 5, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening?

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against UWM Holdings Corporation (“UWM” or the“Company”) (NYSE:UWMC) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities between March 9, 2026 and August 5, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until October 13, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between March 9, 2026 and August 5, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company had deviated from its traditional strategy of not hedging its mortgage servicing rights to take a major hedge position; (2) the Company over-hedged itself in anticipation of the Two Harbors transaction; (3) the Company's purported efforts to balance its risk in fact created an excess hedging risk; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



What are my Next Steps?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired UWM shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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