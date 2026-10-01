Did You Lose Money Investing In Honeywell Aerospace Inc.? Robbins LLP Urges Investors With Significant Losses To Contact The Firm For Information About Their Rights Against HONA

The complaint alleges that Honeywell Aerospace misled investors regarding its business prospects.

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period may be eligible to participate in the lawsuit and should contact Robbins LLP before the November 23, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline.

Why Was Honeywell Aerospace Sued?

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose to investors:

(1) that a small percentage of the Company's suppliers had a“disproportionate impact” on sales;

(2) that those suppliers were suffering supply constraints;

(3) that the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material unfavorable impact on sales and profitability;

(4) that the Company was under investigation for potential violations of the False Claims Act for failing to comply with cybersecurity requirements for government contracts; and

(5) that, because of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Why Did Honeywell Aerospace Stock Drop?

On August 5, 2026, after the market closed, Honeywell Aerospace announced second quarter 2026 earnings, reporting that net income fell 70% year-over year and adjusted earnings per share declined 32% year-over-year. Further, the Company slashed its full year 2026 guidance, including a reduction in expected year-over-year adjusted EBIT growth from 7%–10% to flat-to-3%. On this news, Honeywell Aerospace's share price fell $47.17 or 23.16%, to close at $156.47 on August 6, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on September 1, 2026 at approximately 2:50 p.m. ET, the Justice Department announced that the Company agreed to“pay over $2 million to settle False Claims Act allegations of failing to comply with cybersecurity requirements in a U.S. Department of Defense contract.” On this news, the Company's stock price fell $3.87 per share, or 2.45%, to close at $154.24 per share on September 1, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Who May Be Eligible to Participate in the HONA Class Action?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Honeywell Aerospace Inc. common stock between June 29, 2026 and September 1, 2026. Investors who suffered losses during that period may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Shareholders who wish to lead the case should contact Robbins LLP before the November 23, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline.

Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later resolves successfully.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

To be notified if a class action against Honeywell Aerospace Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Honeywell Aerospace Inc. securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

...

(800) 350-6003









