Exodus Brings Stablecoins To Everyday Commerce, Starting With DIRECTV's DGO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exodus Checkout, a new merchant payments product for accepting stablecoins, launches in Argentina and expands across Latin America

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) (“Exodus”) today launched Exodus Checkout, a new merchant payments solution that enables businesses to accept dollar stablecoins. Exodus is debuting Exodus Checkout through a partnership with DGO, DIRECTV's streaming platform in Latin America, where eligible customers can now pay for their subscriptions with digital dollars.

The Exodus Checkout launch further expands Exodus' business from allowing individuals to store, send and spend their digital assets, to building the infrastructure to give businesses the opportunity to accept digital asset payments from their customers. The integration begins in Argentina with plans to expand across Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Uruguay and Ecuador.

“Exodus was built to give people a better experience using their money, with more control and less friction,” said JP Richardson, CEO and Co-founder of Exodus.“Exodus Checkout extends that to everyday commerce by embedding stablecoin payments into experiences people already enjoy. Launching with DGO shows how digital dollars can become everyday money.”

Dollar stablecoins already have seen growing adoption across Latin America, particularly in markets where consumers face currency volatility. Exodus Checkout makes it simple for customers to send these dollar stablecoins directly from their wallet.

“Our job is to keep making DGO simpler and more relevant to how people across Latin America live today,” said Federico Suarez, Director of OTT Platform Marketing at Waiken ILW.“As the way consumers manage and spend money evolves, the payment experience should evolve with it. Adding stablecoin payments gives customers another way to subscribe to the entertainment they love without changing the experience they already know.”

At DGO checkout, eligible customers can select stablecoins as their payment method and initiate transactions from their wallet. Exodus Checkout supports one-time and recurring stablecoin payments.

About Exodus

Founded in 2015, Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) is pioneering self-custodial finance by giving people the tools to earn rewards, spend, manage, and swap digital assets across borders, all without giving up control. Exodus serves millions of users through its products built on a simple principle: your money should be yours.

Exodus also powers crypto infrastructure and card/payment services for enterprise platforms serving millions of users through its enterprise product suite. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Exodus is financial software where ownership is the default. For more information, visit exodus.com.

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Disclosure Information

Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com; press releases; public videos, calls, and webcasts; and social media: X (@exodus and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About DGO

DGO is the live TV and streaming platform of Waiken ILW. Subscribers enjoy access to live channels and a wide selection of on-demand content, including series, movies, and documentaries, available anytime and anywhere on smartphones, tablets, laptops, computers, and Smart TVs. The service is available in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay. Customers can also enhance their subscriptions through content partnerships with Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and Paramount+. For more information, visit

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the planned expansion of Exodus Checkout into additional markets across Latin America; the scope, functionality, and availability of Exodus Checkout, including support for one-time and recurring stablecoin payments; the continued development and adoption of Exodus Checkout; and the future relationship and collaboration between Exodus and DGO. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements.

These statements are based on our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in regulatory requirements or interpretations applicable to stablecoins, digital assets, and payment services in the markets where Exodus Checkout is available; technical or operational challenges related to blockchain and payment integrations; product development and geographic expansion timelines; customer and merchant adoption; the ability to establish, maintain, and perform under relationships with third-party service providers and partners; market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.