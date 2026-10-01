'Decisions, Courage, And Action' Tackles Fear, Burnout And Unfinished Goals

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Compiled by Marketer of the Day host Robert Plank, the ten-author book launches October 1. The Kindle edition is free on launch day.

- obert Plank, host of Marketer of the Day

TURLOCK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Decisions, Courage, and Action, a compilation book featuring ten authors and compiled by Marketer of the Day podcast host Robert Plank, will launch October 1, 2026, in Kindle and paperback editions. Through first-person stories and practical methods, the contributors examine decisions that become harder to make when work takes over, fear delays a change or plans never become finished projects. The Kindle edition will be available for $0.00 on Amazon on launch day.

The stories include Rita Ainsworth's experience of burning out twice in performance marketing, including a moment when familiar advertising numbers stopped making sense. WL Gertz recounts independent travel and returning to poetry after almost fifty years. Their chapters examine choices about work and personal ambition, including when to stop pushing and when to begin again.

The October 1 launch coincides with the start of the year's final quarter. In“Three Small Wins,” Donna Blevins connects a three-month planning horizon with three small completed tasks each day. Her examples include sending an email, finishing an outline and checking an AI-assisted task before assigning more work.

Robert Plank's closing chapter,“Five Little Boxes,” offers another planning method: put the finished outcome in the fifth box, then work backward until the first box becomes something that can be started. The method helps readers decide what they are trying to finish before asking AI to produce the work.

“AI can generate faster than I can judge, which makes judgment more valuable, not less,” Robert Plank writes.

Human judgment also anchors Jason M. Riggs's opening chapter,“Decision Speed with Human Judgment.”“You can build the wrong thing much faster now,” he writes, describing how shorter development cycles can remove opportunities to question assumptions and review customer feedback.

That concern has a timely connection to a September 21 study from the IBM Institute for Business Value. Among 1,500 chief human resources officers surveyed globally, 71% identified overseeing, checking and overruling AI-generated results as the workforce's most essential skill. The research also surveyed 8,800 employees.

Other chapters explore how decisions affect the people expected to carry them out. Dr. Carlos Davidovich examines managers who ask for initiative while teaching employees to seek approval for every decision. Sally Foley-Lewis considers how middle managers translate strategy into work their teams can own. Dr. Julie Donley addresses the difference between a leader who has considered a change for months and employees hearing about it for the first time.

Mitch Slater connects professional confidence with listening and relationships, while Phil Ross, M.S., emphasizes gradual physical preparation for everyday movement, independence and helping others. Together, the ten contributors bring business decisions, creative work and personal choices into the same compilation.

The full title is Decisions, Courage, and Action: Real Stories of Choosing What Matters, Moving Through Fear and Turning Intention into Results! The book is published by JumpX LLC. Its Amazon listing includes publication details and will carry the October 1 Kindle promotion.

About Robert Plank

Robert Plank is the host of the Marketer of the Day podcast, where he interviews entrepreneurs, authors and experts about business growth, leadership and following through on ideas. Based in Turlock, California, he is also an author and the founder of DFY Podcast, helping experts and business owners turn their ideas into podcasts, books and other content.

Robert Plank

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'Decisions, Courage, and Action' Tackles Fear, Burnout and Unfinished Goals News Provided By JumpX LLC October 01, 2026, 22:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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