Click Bond Invites Students And Families To MFG Day Event

MFG Day 2026 Invitation

Two images from the 2025 MFG Day event in Carson City

Several images of attendees having fun at 2025 MFG Day in Carson City

These toy interlocking brick assembly kits will be given to MFG Day attendees, while supplies last.

Carson City manufacturer opens its doors to inspire future STEM talent, promote career opportunities, and celebrate 250 years of American manufacturing.

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Click Bond, Inc. invites students and their families throughout the Carson City and Truckee Meadows area to its annual Manufacturing Day (MFG Day ) educational fair on Wednesday, October 21, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at its on-site hangar, located at 2151 Lockheed Way, Carson City, NV 89706. This event is designed to showcase the modern manufacturing industry and inspire the next generation of creators. This year's MFG Day, which is celebrated nationally on Friday, Oct. 2, also will celebrate 250 years of American manufacturing, the backbone of America's economy.Attendees will have the opportunity to explore numerous booths arranged throughout the hangar to see up close how employees in multiple departments perform their work, including how they use cutting-edge technology to turn raw materials into products that are used to build some of the most well-known and important aerospace, defense, space, and industrial platforms in the world.Attractions will include:.An aircraft built with Click Bond products, which guests can climb inside.Games and hands-on activities.Interactive robots.Automation demos.Extended Reality (XR) tools.Info about career opportunities and hiring.Prizes, candy, and Click Bond swag, including a free toy brick assembly kit (while supplies last.Food and drinks compliments of Click BondGuests can also cast their votes for their favorite booth! Representatives will be on hand to speak with media representatives about Click Bond products and processes, the manufacturing industry, and the multitude of career opportunities available to locals.RSVP to reserve your spot and ensure access at .About Manufacturing DayNational Manufacturing Day, which is always observed on the first Friday in October, is a nationwide event led annually by the National Association of Manufacturers. MFG Day was created to showcase the innovations of modern manufacturing and ignite enthusiasm for manufacturing careers. As manufacturers seek to fill 4 million high-skilled, high-tech, and high-paying jobs over the next decade, MFG Day empowers manufacturers to come together to address their collective challenges so they can help their communities and future generations thrive.Plant tours are the cornerstone of MFG Day and the most effective method for showcasing operations, generating enthusiasm, and improving perceptions. Opening the doors and providing students, educators, parents, lawmakers, and the community a firsthand look at manufacturing processes, high-tech systems and equipment, clean and safe work environments, and company culture allows attendees to visualize how their own interests and aptitudes may align with future careers in manufacturing.###About Click BondClick Bond, Inc. is a global leader in aerospace assembly technology and the pioneer of adhesive-bonded fastening for aerospace. The company creates innovative solutions, delivered through world-class manufacturing and customer support. Founded in 1987, Click Bond, Inc. is headquartered in Carson City, NV, with an additional manufacturing facility in Watertown, CT. For more information about Click Bond, visit .

Jessica Santina

Click Bond

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Click Bond Invites Students and Families to MFG Day Event News Provided By Click Bond, Inc. October 01, 2026, 22:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Manufacturing, Science



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