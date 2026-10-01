RH Events & Catering Expected To Serve 5,045 At 11 WVU Medicine Picnics

RH Events & Catering Large Scale Event Organizer

RH Events & Catering expects to serve 5,045 employees at 11 WVU Medicine welcome picnics across Western Pennsylvania on October 5.

- Mary-Evelyn Kirkland, Media Manager at RH Events & Catering

POWDER SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- One-day welcome program will span five hospitals, six health parks, and multiple employee shifts across Western Pennsylvania

RH Events & Catering will provide catering, event staff, seating, and infrastructure for 11 WVU Medicine employee welcome picnics across Western Pennsylvania on October 5, 2026. The same-day program is expected to serve 5,045 employees as WVU Medicine prepares to acquire five hospitals and six health parks from Independence Health System in the metro Pittsburgh area.

The welcome picnics will bring employees together for fresh meals and a festive atmosphere in Clarion, Butler, Mount Pleasant, Latrobe, Greensburg, Connellsville, North Huntingdon, Ligonier, and other communities in the region. Some communities include more than one participating facility, bringing the complete program to 11 event sites.

“Serving more than 5,000 people across 11 locations in one day is a tremendous undertaking, but it's exactly the kind of challenge RH Events & Catering is equipped for. We have the team and the infrastructure to coordinate large-scale operations across multiple locations while delivering a consistent experience at every one. This is our wheelhouse, and it's what we do best,” said Mary-Evelyn Kirkland, Media Manager at RH Events & Catering.

Coordinating Multiple Locations and Employee Shifts

The five hospital sites will each offer three serving times so employees working different shifts can participate. Seasoned RH event managers will lead operations at each location, supported by local groups and volunteer teams within the hospitals.

RH Events & Catering will manage key operational details, including:

> Catering for an expected 5,045 attendees across the complete program

> Managing three service periods at each hospital site

> Providing on-site event leadership, service staff, buffet infrastructure, and seating

> Working with local groups and hospital volunteers to support each location

The buffet-style menu will include hamburgers, hot dogs, veggie burgers, pulled pork sandwiches, grilled chicken breasts, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, chips, brownies and drinks.

Experience Built for Complex Healthcare Events

RH Events & Catering brings extensive experience supporting healthcare organizations and coordinating large-scale programs across multiple locations, dates, and employee shifts. That experience is especially relevant for hospital events, where service schedules must accommodate clinical teams, support staff, and other employees who cannot step away at the same time.

This site-level leadership will help coordinate food service, staffing, equipment, and guest flow while local groups and hospital volunteers provide additional support.

The October 5 picnics are planned to welcome employees at participating hospitals and health parks while highlighting the coordination required for a multi-site healthcare event.

About RH Events & Catering

RH Events & Catering is a full-service corporate event planning and catering company based in Powder Springs, Georgia. With more than 30 years of industry experience, its team supports organizations with catering, staffing, logistics, infrastructure, and on-site management for employee events and other large-scale programs. RH Events & Catering has experience coordinating complex events across multiple locations, dates, and work shifts. Learn more at yesrh.



Mary-Evelyn Kirkland

RH Events & Catering

+1 770-635-7449

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RH Events & Catering Expected to Serve 5,045 at 11 WVU Medicine Picnics News Provided By Hughes Media October 01, 2026, 22:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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