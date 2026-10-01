The Music Plays On: Philadelphia's Coolest Non-Profit Performing Arts Org, The Jazz Sanctuary, Announces October Concerts

Alan Segal founded The Jazz Sanctuary in 2011 and leads the Philadelphia non-profit performing arts group as Executive Director.

Four October performances feature The Jazz Sanctuary musicians as the nonprofit seeks new sponsors to help keep its live jazz free and accessible to all.

- Alan Segal, Founder & Executive Director of The Jazz SanctuaryPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For Alan Segal, getting back on stage with The Jazz Sanctuary is about much more than playing bass again.After months of recovery and rehabilitation from a fractured hip, the 85-year-old founder and executive director of The Jazz Sanctuary is returning to perform alongside the musicians and audiences he has missed -- while the Philadelphia-based nonprofit continues its mission of bringing free live jazz to communities throughout the Greater Philadelphia region.“I'm looking forward to playing with my guys, my family of musicians,” said Segal.“I want to tell you, I miss them. And I miss you, the audience, more and more. I can't stay away from it.”The Jazz Sanctuary will present four performances during October, beginning with two concerts on Thursday, October 8 -- one featuring Segal and his fellow Jazz Sanctuary musicians at Trinity Episcopal Church in Buckingham, and a second featuring Lynn Riley & The World Mix at Bethlehem Baptist Church.“Lynn Riley and the World Mix is absolutely fabulous,” Segal said.“I promise you, a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful band. You're going to have a wonderful time.”The October schedule continues with The Jazz Sanctuary musicians performing at Gloria Dei (Old Swedes') Episcopal Church in Philadelphia on Thursday, October 22, followed by an appearance at Main Line Unitarian Church on Monday, October 26.“It's a light October in terms of numbers of events, so you're going to get a huge amount of energy for it from us,” Segal said.A NEW CHALLENGE: REPLACING TWO LONGTIME SPONSORSAs The Jazz Sanctuary continues its 15th year of bringing free live jazz to communities throughout the region -- and builds toward its goal of presenting its 1,000th performance -- the nonprofit is also confronting a significant new financial challenge.Segal announced that two longtime sponsors, Compass Ion Advisors and Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, will no longer be providing financial support to the organization.According to Segal, Compass Ion Advisors contributed approximately $60,000 during its years of support, while Philadelphia Federal Credit Union contributed approximately $44,000.“We have to make up the difference while I search for a sponsor-- plural,” Segal said.“Spread the word. The Jazz Sanctuary -- we need friends, we need people showing up, and we need donations.”Rather than continually soliciting its audiences throughout the year, The Jazz Sanctuary traditionally concentrates its individual fundraising efforts into one annual campaign, generally conducted during November, December and January.“If we want to make a request, we do it once a year,” Segal said.“We don't bother you the rest of the year.”The organization is also actively seeking new corporate and community sponsors who share its commitment to making live music accessible to everyone. Individuals or organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities, supporting The Jazz Sanctuary, or helping connect the nonprofit with potential sponsors are encouraged to contact the organization through thejazzsanctuary.RECOVERY - AND A RETURN TO THE MUSICSegal's return to the stage follows months of rehabilitation from the fractured hip that temporarily prevented him from performing with the ensemble he founded.“My physical being is getting better every week,” said Segal, who continues physical therapy twice each week.“As you know, if you were afflicted with a broken hip, it takes a long, long time.”Throughout Segal's recovery, The Jazz Sanctuary continued performing, with fellow musicians stepping in to keep the nonprofit's concert schedule -- and its mission -- moving forward.Now Segal is ready to be reunited not only with his fellow musicians, but with the audiences who have supported The Jazz Sanctuary throughout its history.At 85, Segal can even find humor in the challenges of recovery.“As my daughter says, 'You're an old man,'” Segal joked.“I ignore her. But 85, I can't argue. I can ignore but not argue.”More important to Segal, however, is what comes next.“I'm looking forward to seeing you,” he said.“And I'm looking forward to playing with my guys, my family of musicians.”The Jazz Sanctuary's October performances include:.Thursday, October 8 at Trinity Episcopal Church, Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham PA 18912, 7:30 p.m. -- An evening of the always popular“Jazz & Joe” with coffee, treats, and live music featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet: James Dell'Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Alan Segal (bass) and Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion)..Thursday, October 8 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Penllyn Pike and Dager Rd., Spring House, PA, 19422, 7 p.m. -- Lynn Riley & The World Mix performs in an evening of“Jazz and Joe,” featuring Rubin Edwards (bass), Adam Falk (piano), Butch Reed (drums) and Lynn Riley (tenor saxophone)..Thursday, October 22 at Gloria Dei (Old Swedes') Episcopal Church, 8 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA 19147, 7:30 p.m. – An evening of“Jazz & Joe” featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet: James Dell'Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Alan Segal (bass) and Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion)..Monday, October 26 at Main Line Unitarian Church, 816 S. Valley Forge Rd., Devon, PA 19333, 7:30 p.m. -- An evening of“Jazz & Joe” featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet: James Dell'Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Alan Segal (bass) and Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion).The Jazz Sanctuary performance calendar is updated regularly at For performance times, addresses, updates and additional events, visit .ABOUT THE JAZZ SANCTUARY: Founded in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary is a Philadelphia-based nonprofit performing arts organization dedicated to bringing free live jazz performances to communities throughout the Greater Philadelphia region. Now in its 15th year, The Jazz Sanctuary presents performances in churches, community centers, senior residences and other public gathering places, bringing musicians and audiences together through the shared experience of live jazz. The Jazz Sanctuary never charges admission for its community performances and relies upon the generosity of individual donors, corporate sponsors, grants and community partners to keep its music free and accessible to all. For more information, upcoming performance schedules, sponsorship opportunities or to support The Jazz Sanctuary, visit .

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Alan Segal, Founder & Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary, interviewed on the "Storytelling with a Purpose" podcast with host Jim DeLorenzo.

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The Music Plays On-Philadelphia's Coolest Non-Profit Performing Arts Org, The Jazz Sanctuary, Announces October Concerts News Provided By Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations October 01, 2026, 22:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Religion



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