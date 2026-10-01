911Translate Is Live At Over 100 Agencies In Under Six Months

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AI language line from DeskOfficer connects instantly, detects 90+ languages, and replaces existing interpreter lines with no change to dispatcher workflow

- Kushyar Kasraie

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DeskOfficer, Inc. today announced that 911Translate, its AI language line for dispatch centers, is now live at over 100 agencies, less than six months after launch.

When a caller doesn't speak English, every second spent finding an interpreter is a second the dispatcher isn't helping them. With 911Translate, a dispatcher conferences the service into the call the same way they would an interpreter line. It connects instantly, detects the caller's language within a second in most cases, and translates both sides of the conversation in real time.

Key capabilities:

* Instant connection. No hold queue and no waiting for the right interpreter.

* 90+ languages. Detected automatically, with nothing for the dispatcher to select.

* Two-way, in real time. The caller hears the dispatcher in their language, and the dispatcher reads and hears the caller in English.

* Every line confidence-scored. Each translation is cross-checked against other translation tools as the call happens.

* Drop-in replacement. 911Translate takes the place of an agency's existing interpreter line. Same console, same workflow, no retraining.

"No one should have to wait to be understood," said Kushyar Kasraie, CEO of DeskOfficer. "Every day, dispatchers sit on hold for an interpreter while the person on the other end of the line waits to be heard. We built 911Translate so that wait disappears, and so a dispatcher can serve every caller the same way, in whatever language they speak. Reaching over 100 agencies in under six months tells us how badly that was needed. We're just getting started."

Agencies can learn more and request a demo at 911translate.

About 911Translate

911Translate is the AI language line for dispatch centers, built by DeskOfficer, Inc. It lets telecommunicators conference in real-time, two-way translation across 90+ languages, through the phone systems they already use. 911Translate is free to get started. Learn more at 911translate.

DeskOfficer, Inc.

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911Translate Is Live at over 100 Agencies in Under Six Months News Provided By DeskOfficer, Inc. October 01, 2026, 22:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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