Canfor Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results Conference Call
|When:
| Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. PT
Results will be released on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 5:00 a.m. PT
| Call details:
| To register to join the call by phone (analysts only), click here.
To view the webcast online, click here.
To view our Conference Call Participant Guide, click here.
If you have trouble with the links above, visit canfor.com/investors and select Webcasts.
Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available on the morning of the call at canfor.com/investors.
Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst and investment community will be invited to ask questions. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.
|Recording playback:
| The replay of the conference call will be available until January 5, 2027,
on canfor.com/investors, under Webcasts.
About Canfor.
Canfor is a global leader in the manufacturing of high-value low-carbon forest products including dimension and specialty lumber, engineered wood products, pulp and paper, wood pellets and green energy. Proudly headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canfor produces renewable products from sustainably managed forests, at more than 50 facilities across its diversified operating platform in Canada, the United States and Europe. The Company has a 77% stake in Vida AB, Sweden's largest privately owned sawmill company. Canfor shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP. For more information visit canfor.com.
|Media Contact:
|Investor Contacts:
| Mina Laudan
VP, Corporate Affairs
(604) 661-5225
...
| Pat Elliott
CFO and Corporate Secretary
(604) 661-5441
...
| Dan Barwin
VP, Corporate & Business Development
(604) 661-5390
...
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