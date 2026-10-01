James Altucher: With One Merger And One Factory, Elon Musk Now Controls Nearly Every Layer Of Artificial Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In a new presentation, top tech analyst breaks down how Musk connected the rockets, the satellites, the AI, and now the chips, and points to the one piece he says Musk still relies on an outside company to provide.

Washington, D.C., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most investors have been watching Elon Musk's companies as separate ventures. According to tech analyst James Altucher, that is the wrong way to look at them. In a new presentation released through Altucher's Investment Network, Altucher argues that Musk has been quietly assembling those companies into a single operation aimed at one goal, what the presentation describes as a plan to "control the AI industry from end to end."

Musk Folded His AI Company Into His Rocket Company

Altucher points to a move he believes most investors underestimated. After filing his plan for a fleet of data center satellites earlier this year, Musk merged his artificial intelligence company, xAI, with SpaceX, in what Altucher calls "the largest private merger in history."

In the presentation, Altucher argues the merger widened the gap between Musk and his rivals, because it placed the most advanced AI alongside the only launch operation reliably putting satellites into orbit. As he frames it, Musk now has the rockets, the launch sites, the satellites, and the AI.

Now He's Building His Own Chips

The one thing Musk still depended on, Altucher explains, was chips. As the presentation puts it, "for the past decade, one company has controlled those chips," Nvidia. Altucher says Musk decided he would no longer let an outside company hold that leverage, and announced he would build his own, in a project Musk calls Terafab, which Altucher describes as "the largest chip factory ever attempted."

Altucher is careful to attribute the performance figures to Musk himself. According to the presentation, Musk says the chips will be "two to three times more powerful than Nvidia's best," at "a tenth of the cost," in a buildout Altucher says could cost as much as $119 billion.

The Rockets. The Satellites. The AI. Now the Chips.

Put the moves in order, Altucher argues, and a familiar pattern emerges. He notes that Musk already controls more than 80% of what the United States launches into orbit and operates the largest private satellite array. With the merger came the AI, and with Terafab, the chips. As the presentation states plainly, "every vertical in the AI industry, he now controls."

Altucher compares the approach to John D. Rockefeller's playbook of "vertical integration," controlling every step of the supply chain in the fastest-growing sector of the economy, only this time applied to artificial intelligence, an industry Altucher says could be worth as much as $25 trillion per year.

The One Piece Altucher Says Musk Still Doesn't Build

For all of it, Altucher contends there is a single component Musk does not make himself. He declines to name it, describing it only as the piece the entire plan depends on, produced by a small, publicly traded supplier that Altucher says has worked alongside Musk's operations for years. That supplier, he tells viewers, is the part of the story he finds most important of all.

About This Presentation

Altucher's presentation is free and available on demand. In it, he explains how he believes Musk assembled control of the AI industry, what the government filing actually reveals, and the steps he'd take to get ahead of it. Watch it here.

About James Altucher

Before turning his attention to everyday investors, James Altucher spent years managing money at the highest levels of Wall Street. He has since become known for reading the signals other people miss, with early calls on names like NVIDIA, and is the author of the bestsellers Choose Yourself and The Power of No.

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