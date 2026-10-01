In An Age Of Outrage, Pastor Alan Freeman's New Book Unbothered Shows Believers How To Take Back Their Peace

Pastor and author Alan Freeman announces the release of his new book "Unbothered: How to Overcome Past Hurts, Entrust Your Pain to God, and Become the Most Powerful Person in Any Room," available now in paperback and Kindle. (Image: Alan Freeman Ministrie

Drawing on 40+ years in ministry, the Manchester Bible teacher offers a Psalm 37 roadmap for forgiving people who never apologized and releasing offense.

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pastor and author Alan Freeman has released his new book, Unbothered: How to Overcome Past Hurts, Entrust Your Pain to God, and Become the Most Powerful Person in Any Room (Alan Freeman Ministries International, 168 pages, ISBN 978-1-7385056-6-1), now available worldwide in paperback and Kindle editions through Alan Freeman's complete book catalog.At a time when anxiety, division, and unresolved resentment shape so many lives, Unbothered offers a practical, Scripture-rooted answer. Built on Psalm 37 and more than four decades of pastoral experience, the book walks readers through a direct question: what would change if no one could steal your peace anymore?Freeman writes for people carrying wounds that never received an apology. A betrayal. A rejection. A family wound. A false accusation. Rather than urging readers to pretend the hurt did not matter, Unbothered teaches them to release the offense, trust God with the justice that is not theirs to deliver, and walk in what Freeman calls the seven spiritual weapons of an unbothered life."Offense is one of the heaviest things a person can carry, and most people do not even realize they are carrying it," said Freeman, founder of Alan Freeman Ministries International. "Being unbothered does not mean what happened was small, or that it was acceptable. It means what happened no longer has power over you. Not over your peace, not over your sleep, and not over your future. That is why God calls us to forgive. He wants us set free, and in His Word He gives us the way to do it."Early readers on Amazon describe Unbothered as "a practical, step-by-step guide for walking through the offenses of life" and "a resource you'll return to again and again" (Crystal H., verified Amazon review), with another reviewer calling it "the best book I have read on overcoming offense" (Marybeth, Amazon review).Freeman has served in Christian ministry for more than 40 years, including over a decade as Founding Pastor of Christ Church 4U in Manchester and years of front-line work in the probation service and Salvation Army chaplaincy. He teaches a global audience of more than 87,000 subscribers on YouTube, where his library of over 550 teaching videos has been viewed more than one million times in the past year. Unbothered is his fifth book.About Alan Freeman Ministries International:Alan Freeman Ministries International (AFMI) is a UK-based Christian teaching ministry founded by Alan Freeman, serving a worldwide audience through daily broadcasts, books, and discipleship resources. Readers can browse Alan Freeman's Amazon author page and follow Alan Freeman on Goodreads. Learn more at .Media Contact:Alan Freeman Ministries International...

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In an Age of Outrage, Pastor Alan Freeman's New Book "Unbothered" Shows Believers How to Take Back Their Peace News Provided By Geoff Goacher Brand Strategies October 01, 2026, 22:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Religion



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