CaseBioscience Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Agreement

CaseBioscience® Joins Team Awarded Up to $7.3 Million by ARPA-H to Advance Ambient Preservation of Cell Therapies

01.10.2026 / 23:15 CET/CEST

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FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CaseBioscience® today announced its participation in a multidisciplinary team led by Likarda that has been awarded up to $7.3 million by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) through its BioStabilization Systems (BoSS ) program.



The BoSS program aims to foster new technologies to produce, store, and ship cells at room temperature without the need for refrigeration. As the BoSS team states, the goal is to make the most advanced biological medicines as "easy to ship and store as aspirin." Led by Likarda, the Reversible Ambient Biostabilization (RAB) team is one of only three teams selected for the BoSS program. The team brings together expertise spanning preservation science, cell biology, cellular metabolism, bioengineering, immunology, stem cell biology, formulation, and manufacturing. Program at a Glance

Program: ARPA-H BioStabilization Systems (BoSS)

Project: Reversible Ambient Biostabilization (RAB)

Award: Up to $7.3 million

Team: CaseBioscience, Draper, CPSI Biotech, Fresenius Kabi, Likarda, MiNK Therapeutics, and the Spencer Lab at the University of Colorado Boulder

Objective: Develop new approaches for the ambient storage and transport of living cellular medicines, reducing dependence on cold-chain logistics Initial Phase: 15 months, commencing September 24, 2026 The team will work to reduce dependence on cold-chain logistics by integrating specialized physiological mechanisms, novel cell-protective strategies, and bioengineering approaches to develop new methods for the ambient storage and transport of cellular medicines. Learn more about CaseBioscience's participation in the ARPA-H BoSS program and discover the latest news and developments from CaseBioscience. About CaseBioscience® CaseBioscience is a life sciences company developing and manufacturing advanced media and preservation solutions for cell therapy, regenerative medicine, and assisted reproductive technology. Combining expertise in cell biology, cellular metabolism, formulation science, and biopreservation, CaseBioscience develops solutions designed to support cell health, consistency, and performance from research through clinical applications. The company operates under an ISO 13485:2016-certified quality system, with an FDA-registered manufacturing facility and research and development operations in Colorado. CaseBioscience also partners with biotechnology and pharmaceutical organizations to develop and manufacture specialized media and preservation solutions. For more information, visit CaseBioscience.







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