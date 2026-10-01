Asian Games: Rohit Yadav On India's Javelin Medals Sans Neeraj Chopra

Indian javelin thrower Rohit Yadav, who secured a bronze medal at the Asian Games, reflected happiness at India's performance at the Asian Games in the absence of superstar javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, while also opening up about his conversations with him and the jersey swap moment with the red-hot Rumesh Pathirage of Sri Lanka, who won the gold medal.

Indian javelin athletes Yashvir Singh and Rohit Yadav filled Neeraj's gigantic shoes really well with a double podium finish, but it was Sri Lankan star Rumesh who took the top prize with a best throw of 88.55 m, coming after his Commonwealth Games gold medal, where he edged past Neeraj.

'Happy to win two medals for country'

In the javelin final at the Asian Games, Yashvir produced a personal best of 85.72m in his final attempt to get the silver medal, while Rohit Yadav secured the bronze medal with a best throw of 84.35m. Speaking to ANI after the medal win, he said about his and Yashvir's performance, "It feels really good that we won two medals at the Asian Games. We got one last time as well, and we got them this time too. Both of us performed well there and were able to win two medals for our country. He (Yashvir) threw his personal best there and was in very good form. We were there as well; it was okay, but we couldn't deliver our best throws. Still, it was good, sir, as we brought home two medals. I am really happy that our young javelin throwers will do well at the world level."

Neeraj's praise and future goals

Following their medal win, both javelin throwers got some encouraging words from Neeraj on social media, the man who started the Asian dominance in the discipline, paving the way for stars like Rumesh, Yashvir and Pakistan's Olympic medalist Arshad Nadeem to make Asia a rising javelin power.

On Neeraj's appreciation, Rohit said, "Neeraj bhai has won every single medal. He wants that if someone replaces us in the future, they should also be capable of winning medals at the world level. So, we will definitely fulfil that," he said.

Bond with Sri Lankan gold medalist

Rohit also reflected on his bond with Rumesh, who has made the 2026 javelin season his own with some astounding performances, producing late 80s and early 90s throws effortlessly. Rohit revealed that both are good friends, and it was Rumesh who asked him for his jersey and offered the Indian his own.

"He (Rumesh) is performing really well this year. We will also get stronger in the coming times. Regarding the jersey, it was his idea-he said, "Give me your T-shirt, and I will give you mine." I said, "Sure, let us exchange." He is a good friend of mine; we've been talking for years and have competed together," he said.

Having won 13 out of 14 events he has participated in and having achieved the season-best throw of 92.62 m on June 4, 2026, at the Rome Diamond League, Rumesh has left a strong stamp of authority on javelin throw, and the triumphs at CWG and Asian Games have sealed his spot as another rising Asian javelin star.

'Neeraj kept motivating us'

In conversations with Neeraj before or after the event, Rohit said that the javelin legend spoke to him and Yashvir before the event and motivated him. The duo seek Neeraj's guidance as they plan for their future competitions.

"We spoke earlier, right before the competition. It was good; he was very supportive at that time and kept motivating us. He told us to give our best, focus on performance rather than the medal, and that the medal would follow. It was a great experience. Once we get free, we will talk to him again and plan for next year's major competitions," he signed off. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)