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JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call


2026-10-01 06:01:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) will announce its third quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, October 22, 2026, after the close of the stock market.
The Company invites analysts, investors and media to listen to a teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on October 22, 2026, to discuss the results, and potentially future plans and prospects. A live webcast of the call will be available on the“Investor Relations” page of the Company's website at . To access the call by phone, please go to this link (3Q26 Registration link ), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at ( ).

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific's popular proprietary brands include Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, CharmingTM, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball® and Xtreme Power Dozer® as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through their products and charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys ), X (@jakkstoys ), YouTube (@JAKKSPacific ), Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys ) and LinkedIn (JAKKS Pacific ).

©2026 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved

JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
Investor Relations
Lucas Natalini
(424) 268-9567
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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