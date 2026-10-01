Business First Bancshares, Inc. Schedules Q3 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call For Oct. 26

Participants may join the call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (toll-free, North America only) and entering Conference ID 8846141, or by requesting the Business First Bancshares conference call.

A live webcast of the call will be available at:

The earnings release and a corresponding slide presentation will be accessible on the b1BANK website at .

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

As of June 30, 2026, Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $8.9 billion in assets, $5.6 billion in assets under management through b1BANK's affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (not including $1.0 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and Texas providing commercial and personal banking products and services. b1BANK is a 2024 Mastercard“Innovation Award” winner and multiyear winner of American Banker's“Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.