Bankstore.Ai To Launch Free Bank Index At Money20/20 USA, Opening A New Path To Business Banking

BankStore co-founders Ihor Vlasov and CEO Denys Bets created Bank Index to make business banking more transparent and less dependent on trial and error. The free platform helps companies understand which financial institutions may be a good fit.

Bets and Vlasov bring two decades of experience across banking, fintech, compliance and corporate finance. Together, their experience helped shape Bank Index, a free platform designed to help businesses find financial institutions that fit their needs.

At Money20/20, BankStore's founders will introduce the Index to fintech leaders, banking partners, investors and businesses operating across borders. The founders will be available for interviews during the event.

Built from two decades of banking experience, the platform helps businesses identify financial institutions that fit their needs before they apply

- Ihor Vlasov, co-founder of BankStore

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BankStore will formally launch its free Bank Index at Money20/20 USA, October 18–21 in Las Vegas, introducing a new way for businesses to navigate one of their most consequential decisions: where to bank. A first version is already available at BankIndex.

For a company expanding into a new market, the wrong banking application can mean weeks of paperwork followed by a refusal.

Bank Index aims to replace that costly guesswork with accessible information about banks, account providers and other financial institutions.

Businesses can explore providers by their needs and assess potential fit before committing time to an application. Banks and account providers are scored from 0 to 10 on needs such as fast onboarding, owners living abroad, fees, cross-border payments and crypto, and the index is free to use without an account.

According to BankStore, the index currently lists more than 144,000 institutions, including about 44,000 banks and account providers and about 100,000 other financial institutions, with new entries added daily. The company describes the free Index as a way to put knowledge traditionally held by specialist advisers directly into the hands of founders and finance teams. The live site ranks institutions on the needs of a business and, for reviewed profiles, shows the reasons and sources behind each score.

“We spent years drawing the same map for clients: which institutions serve a particular market, what they require and where an application is likely to run into trouble,” says Denys Bets, CEO and co-founder.“Bank Index makes that map available to everyone.”

Vlasov and Bets began their banking careers in the mid-2000s. Bets spent almost ten years in bank audit and headed an internal audit unit; Vlasov went on to lead business development and compliance at fintech companies. Across their own work and the teams they led, they estimate they have helped businesses navigate about 10,000 account-opening processes. Their experience spans corporate banking, internal audit, compliance, fintech and cross-border business banking.

That experience shaped a central insight behind the product: two institutions can review the same legitimate business and reach different decisions because their customer criteria and appetite for risk differ. A company may have sound finances and complete documents yet still be turned down because it

approached a provider that is a poor fit for its industry, ownership structure, jurisdiction or payment needs.

“We want that information to be clear and available to everyone,” Bets says.“The final decision always belongs to the bank or provider. But businesses can make better decisions when they understand the requirements and likely obstacles before applying.”

Bank Index is also designed as an entry point to BankStore's wider platform, which connects businesses with banks and payment providers. For fintech companies and financial institutions, BankStore is preparing API access to the index data. For investors, the index addresses a practical barrier that can

delay a portfolio company's ability to receive funds, pay staff or enter a new market.

At Money20/20, BankStore's founders will introduce the Index to fintech leaders, banking partners, investors and businesses operating across borders. The founders will be available for interviews during the event.

The goal is to make finding a suitable financial institution a transparent starting point for growth, rather than an expensive search conducted through trial and error.

ABOUT BANKSTORE

BankStore is a technology platform that helps businesses identify and connect with banks and payment providers. Its free Bank Index is available at BankIndex. BankStore is not a bank, does not accept or hold client funds, and does not guarantee account approval; each institution makes its own onboarding decision.

John Arundel

Perdicus PR & Media Strategies

+1 703-963-4191

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BankStore to Launch Free Bank Index at Money20/20 USA, Opening a New Path to Business Banking News Provided By Perdicus Communications October 01, 2026, 21:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Retail, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.