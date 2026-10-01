Brown, LLC Helps Secure $7.5 Million Texas Whistleblower Settlement With Tris Pharma Over ADHD Drug Marketing

Jason T. Brown, Esquire, Chair of Brown, LLC - Nationally Acclaimed Whistleblower Law Firm

TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brown, LLC, a national whistleblower and complex litigation law firm, announced a $7.5 million settlement resolving claims under the Texas Health Care Program Fraud Prevention Act ("THFPA") in State of Texas ex rel. Tarik Ahmed v. Tris Pharma, Inc. and Ketan Mehta, Cause No. 23-1030, in the 71st Judicial District Court of Harrison County, Texas.

The State alleged that Tris Pharma promoted Dyanavel XR, an ADHD medication approved for patients age six and older, using false or misleading claims concerning the drug's efficacy and speed of onset, including a 30-minute-onset claim presented to physicians, Texas Medicaid providers, and Texas Medicaid decision-makers.

The settlement agreement expressly states that it is not an admission of facts, wrongdoing, or liability. Tris Pharma and Ketan Mehta deny liability and the allegations of wrongdoing. The settlement resolves the action in full.

This is the second Texas recovery arising from whistleblower Tarik Ahmed's efforts. In December 2025, Brown, LLC announced a $41.5 million THFPA settlement with Pfizer Inc. and Tris Pharma concerning the ADHD medication Quillivant XR, Cause No. 23-1031. Together, the two Texas matters resolved for $49 million.

Statement from Jason T. Brown, Managing Partner, Brown, LLC

“Mr. Ahmed is a real American hero. He had the courage to stand up against Big Pharma. When he saw something, he said something. His decision to come forward has now helped produce two significant recoveries for Texas totaling $49 million.”

“Brown, LLC litigated this case in lockstep with the Texas Attorney General's Healthcare Program Enforcement Division-from investigation and discovery through expert work, depositions, mediation, and resolution. We are proud of that partnership and deeply grateful for the State team's work on behalf of Texas Medicaid and Texas taxpayers.”

The State team included Amy Snow Hilton, Chief of the Healthcare Program Enforcement Division; Assistant Attorneys General Paige L. Cheung, Nadia L. Burns, and Vivian I. Egbu; attorneys Jonathan D. Bonilla, Jordan D. Underhill, and Thomas Flynn Altmeyer; and Legal Assistant IV Lauren Sibley.

Brown, LLC's Role

Brown, LLC served as lead counsel for Relator Tarik Ahmed, filed and litigated the action, and worked in lockstep with the State throughout discovery, expert development, depositions, mediation, and settlement. In announcing the resolution, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said pharmaceutical companies that distort the truth to sell their products“will face the consequences.” Because Medicaid is jointly funded by the state and federal governments, Texas will allocate the applicable federal share of the recovery to the United States.

About Brown, LLC

Brown, LLC is a national whistleblower and complex litigation law firm representing individuals in False Claims Act and qui tam matters involving Medicaid fraud, Medicare fraud, pharmaceutical fraud, government contracting fraud, and other government-program fraud. The firm is led by Jason T. Brown, a former FBI Special Agent and Legal Advisor, and its government-enforcement bench includes former U.S. Department of Justice Fraud Section attorney Albert Thomas“Tom” Morris and former U.S. Attorney's Office Civil Chief Raphael Katz. Lex Machina has ranked Brown, LLC second nationally by False Claims Act qui tam filing volume over a five-year period.

The firm has helped secure more than $1 billion in aggregate settlements and judgments, including the Raytheon matter, part of an overall Department of Justice resolution exceeding $950 million with a $428 million False Claims Act component, and a $350 million Walgreens resolution. Those settlements resolved allegations only, and the settling defendants did not admit liability. Past results do not guarantee future success.

Manvir Singh

Brown, LLC

+1 877-561-0000

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Brown, LLC Helps Secure $7.5 Million Texas Whistleblower Settlement with Tris Pharma Over ADHD Drug Marketing News Provided By Brown, LLC October 01, 2026, 21:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law



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