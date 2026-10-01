Wraith Group Launches Wraith Real Estate, Expanding Into Commercial Real Estate Finance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, NY - September 30, 2026 -

Wraith Group, a financial services group serving founders and investors in the private middle market, today announced the launch of Wraith Real Estate, a new advisory division that arranges financing for commercial real estate sponsors. Wraith Real Estate acts for the borrower, from early planning through closing.

Wraith's leadership has a long history of owning and operating real estate as principals. The division brings that owner's perspective to every sponsor it represents, looking at each financing the way an owner would: how the terms fit the business plan, the schedule and what the sponsor intends for the property over time.

"We're excited to offer this service to real estate sponsors who want a boutique advisor to help get their deals done," said Parker Little, Chairman of Wraith Group. "It's a strategic fit within the broader Wraith ecosystem and supports the founders and investors we already work with, many of whom operate and invest in real estate."

The launch comes as a large volume of commercial real estate financing reaches maturity. In February, the Mortgage Bankers Association estimated that $875 billion of the $5.0 trillion in outstanding commercial and multifamily mortgages was scheduled to mature in 2026, with another $652 billion due in 2027. MBA's chief economist described 2025 as a transition year in which lenders were no longer simply extending financing terms. For many sponsors, that makes the next financing decision a more consequential one.

Wraith Real Estate works with sponsors on development, acquisition and refinancing projects, from straightforward financings to more complex structures. For each, it develops a financing strategy built around the sponsor's business plan and timeline, then manages the process alongside the sponsor through closing.

Wraith Real Estate is now accepting financing requests at .

About Wraith Real Estate

Wraith Real Estate is the real estate financing advisory division of Wraith Group. It arranges commercial real estate financing on behalf of borrowers, including developers, owner-operators, real estate fund managers and family offices.

About Wraith Group

Wraith Group is a financial services group focused on the private middle market and lower middle market. Its companies work with founders, business owners and investors, and now with real estate sponsors and operators. More information is available at .

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For more information about Wraith Group, contact the company here:

Wraith Group

Rebecca Thorpe

800-962-0418

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450 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10017

CONTACT: Rebecca Thorpe