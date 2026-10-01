All 100 U.S. Senators Back Child Safety Network's National School Bus Safety Month: 13 Years Of Bipartisan Support

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE)

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI), prime co-sponsor

Ward Leber, CEO of Child Safety Network

Senators Deb Fischer and Gary Peters lead a bipartisan resolution recognizing September 2026 as School Bus Safety Month

- Deb Fischer (R-NE)WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Child Safety NetworkTM (CSNTM) is continuing its longstanding national effort to protect students traveling to and from school as the United States Senate recognizes“School Bus Safety Month" for the 13th year.“As students return to school in Nebraska, I'm proud to introduce School Bus Safety Month with Senator Peters supporting transportation professionals who keep our students safe.” - said Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE)This year marks an especially meaningful milestone for CSN and its partners, as Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE) enters her 2nd decade of leadership as Prime Sponsor of the School Bus Safety Month resolution. CSN is deeply grateful for Senator Fischer's sustained commitment to student transportation safety and for the bipartisan support of the senators who have helped carry this effort forward over the years. Beginning in 2018, the Honorable Gary Peters, (D-MI), has served repeatedly as the resolution's lead Democratic co-sponsor, helping secure unanimous Senate support for National School Bus Safety Month and advance student safety nationwide, including for families throughout his home state of Michigan.As Senator Peters prepares to retire from the United States Senate at the conclusion of his term, this year marks his sixth and final year as the resolution's lead Democratic co-sponsor. He emphasized the importance of school bus safety:“Parents need to have the peace of mind that when they drop their kids off at the bus stop, they will get to school and back home safely,” said Senator Peters.“I'm proud to again co-lead this bipartisan resolution with Senator Fischer to designate September as National School Bus Safety Month. This resolution will promote safe driving practices and help provide advanced training for school bus professionals to keep our kids safe on their way to and from school."What began as an annual call to raise awareness has grown into a continuing national commitment to recognize the people responsible for safely transporting students and to remind every motorist of the role they play in protecting children around school buses.School buses comprise the largest form of mass transportation in the United States. In an average year, 48 percent of students in kindergarten through grade 12 ride a school bus, and school buses travel more than 4 billion miles during the school year. With billions of student boarding and unloading events occurring each school year, safety extends far beyond the time a child spends seated aboard the bus.Some of the greatest risks students face occur outside the school bus during boarding and disembarking. Motorists illegally pass stopped school buses tens of millions of times annually, placing students at risk during the moments when they are entering, exiting, or moving through the danger zones surrounding the vehicle. School Bus Safety Month provides an opportunity to bring renewed national attention to those preventable dangers while encouraging safer driving behavior, stronger education, effective training, and continued advancement of evidence-based safety countermeasures and technologies.For 37 years, Child Safety Network has worked to help safeguard children through public education, partnerships, training, technology, and free safety and security resources. CSN's Safe RideTM campaign supports the school bus industry with driver training, the latest technology, and resources for transportation professionals, students, parents, and communities.CSN also makes free downloadable video education available to tens of millions of students in kindergarten through grade 6, addressing school-bus danger zones, safe boarding and disembarking, emergency evacuation, pedestrian safety, and bullying prevention aboard school buses. Through the combined work of CSN and key safety leaders, security-awareness training materials have been provided to more than 14,000 school districts, more than 131,000 transportation professionals have been trained, and access to more than 181,000 counterterrorism guides has been provided to individuals instrumental in protecting children across the United States.The 2026 resolution also highlights the importance of collaboration among local, state, and federal authorities, institutions of higher education, school transportation professionals, safety organizations, technology providers, and other partners working to identify and advance solutions to preventable transportation-safety threats. It encourages broadcast, digital-media, and social-networking industries to help disseminate public-service messaging that provides free resources to safeguard children, recognizes school bus operators and transportation professionals, and encourages motorists to drive more safely near school buses as students board and disembark.At its core, School Bus Safety Month is also an opportunity to recognize and thank the school bus operators and transportation professionals whose work is essential to communities throughout the country. Every school day, families place extraordinary trust in the people responsible for getting children safely to school and safely home again.Former Colorado State Senator Don Coram, now President of Child Safety Network Colorado, added,“CSN has a very deep bench of experts when it comes to creating product integrity that students' lives depend upon. We are in the process of working with the industry to provide best practices and share CSN Safe Ride nationwide.”CSN remains grateful to Senator Fischer for entering her second decade of leadership on this effort, to the senators who continue to support School Bus Safety Month, and to the transportation professionals, educators, safety partners, families, and advocates who work throughout the year to protect students.About Senator Deb FischerAbout Senator Gary PetersAbout Child Safety NetworkTM (CSNTM) ))Since 1989, The Child Safety NetworkTM (CSNTM) has been dedicated to preventing the abuse, abduction, injury, and exploitation of children, youth, and young adults across America. CSN unites parents, educators, transportation professionals, law enforcement, and corporate sponsors who share a commitment to protecting the youth and future of our nation.Through its free educational resources, advanced safety technology, endorsements of evidence-based safety and security products and services, and its time-honored national awareness campaigns, CSN helps parents raise safer, healthier families and builds stronger communities. Guided by nationally recognized volunteer subject-matter experts and supported by caring brands, celebrities, and media partners, CSN continues its mission to make every child's journey-from pre-K through graduation-safer.To volunteer expertise, become a corporate sponsor, or support a lifesaving campaign, call 800-906-6901 ext. 10 or visit

Leandra Backner

CSN

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All 100 U.S. Senators Back Child Safety Network's National School Bus Safety Month: 13 Years of Bipartisan Support News Provided By Child Safety Network October 01, 2026, 21:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, Telecommunications, U.S. Politics



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