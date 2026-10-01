Healthcare Marketing CEO Steven Lockhart To Launch Men's Telemed And Women's Telemed This Fall

MensTelemed launches in October and WomensTelemed in November, joining PsychiatryTelemed, which debuted in July 2026.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Steven Lockhart, founder and CEO of the healthcare-exclusive agency Healthcare Marketing, is behind three telemedicine brands launching in 2026. PsychiatryTelemed went live in July 2026. MensTelemed will launch in October as a physician-led, cash-pay service covering sexual health, skin and hair, weight, mental health and supplements. Its sister platform, WomensTelemed, will follow in November.What sets the brands apart is how they're built. Each one runs on the same system Lockhart uses to build websites for healthcare practices, where a typical client site runs 1,000 to 10,000 pages.Why he built themLockhart's case for the brands comes from two vantage points. He has spent more than 15 years marketing primarily for healthcare organizations, working alongside hundreds of physicians. He has also used direct-to-consumer telehealth services as a patient."We kept hitting the same wall from both sides," Lockhart said. "Care that treats you as a transaction, sells you one thing, and moves on. Low energy, weight, blood pressure and mood often come up in the same conversation, but most online services are built to sell one product per subscription. So we built the opposite. One transparent, physician-led team that treats the whole person and is organized around the patient instead of the sale."Lockhart sees it most clearly with men. "Most men have a guy for everything except their own health," he said. "A mechanic, a barber, a financial advisor. But no one looking after the whole of them." Federal survey data shows men also use telehealth less than women do. In 2022, 30.1% of U.S. adults used telemedicine, but men trailed women, 26.3% to 33.8%, according to a June 2024 report from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.Men's Telemed and Women's Telemed will operate as "two doors, one team." Each brand will be organized around the conditions most relevant to its patients. The clinical standard, the cash-pay model and the whole-person approach will be shared across both.The patient experience will be three steps. A patient will complete a short, private online intake. A licensed clinician will review the answers and ask what else is going on. If treatment makes sense, the patient will get a plain-language plan and a care team they can message, with no commitment at the intake stage.The model will be cash-pay by design. There will be no insurer in the middle of care and no surprise bills weeks after a visit. Serious, acute or emergency conditions, and anything that needs an in-person exam, will be routed to appropriate care rather than treated online.Lockhart describes the standard as "conspicuously legitimate." Every medical page will carry a named, credentialed clinical reviewer. Prescribing will follow appropriate-care guidelines rather than volume targets, and higher-scrutiny treatments will be approached conservatively. Patients will see what care costs, in plain terms, with nothing buried in fine print.Three brands, one roadmap. PsychiatryTelemed (launched July 2026). Lockhart conceived Psychiatry Telemed in 2019, before the pandemic and years before he founded his agency. The platform offers online psychiatric care and includes a patient-facing library of 100 medication pages. A 10,000-article educational content plan has been produced and deployed for the site.. MensTelemed (launching October 2026). Whole-man care across sexual health, skin and hair, weight and metabolic health, mental health, supplements, longevity and performance. It will focus on the everyday health issues men tend to put off, from erectile dysfunction and hair loss to low testosterone, anxiety and medical weight loss.. WomensTelemed (launching November 2026). Whole-woman care from the same physician-led team and clinical standard, organized around women's health needs. Instead of a separate sign-up for each concern, patients will get one care team for every part of their health.Lockhart serves as founder and chairman of the board of both Men's Telemed and Women's Telemed. Medical content on both platforms will be reviewed by a Scientific Advisor and named medical reviewers.Lockhart plans to expand the platforms beyond the service lines most direct-to-consumer brands offer. Planned categories include psychiatry, through the relationship with Psychiatry Telemed, along with cardiology, concierge medicine and health coaching.A website model built for scaleThe telemed brands are also a public demonstration of the Lockhart Method, the production system Lockhart developed at Healthcare Marketing. The system is highly detailed and built on math, accuracy and the use of redundant AI. It's focused on driving AI traffic first, and Lockhart found that going after AI traffic first also pulls a site's Google rankings up. It's also built around experience, expertise, authoritativeness and trustworthiness, the qualities Google calls E-E-A-T. Google gives them more weight on health topics, which it classifies as "Your Money or Your Life" content.For practices, the result is speed as well as depth. Healthcare Marketing builds sites on a five-tier ladder of 500, 1,000, 2,500, 5,000 and 10,000 pages. A working site goes live within two to three weeks and keeps growing from there.Healthcare Marketing has built the system for its client sites, and some clients have long-term goals of 20,000 to 30,000 pages."Most practice websites are 50 to 100 pages. That's a brochure, not a resource," Lockhart said. "When every page targets at least five keywords and cites credible,.edu and sources, going to 1,000 pages or more can multiply a practice's search footprint roughly tenfold. Search engines and AI assistants treat that kind of depth as authority. The telemed brands are where we take it to full scale."The approach has a track record on the agency side, too. Over the past year, every Healthcare Marketing client has added at least one new provider, often a physician or nurse practitioner. According to Lockhart, the only reason those practices hired was that their patient volume and revenue were growing.Co-author of "Growth Scaling Your Business"Lockhart is co-author, with David Mitroff, Ph.D., of Piedmont Avenue Consulting, of "Growth Scaling Your Business," available now on Amazon. The authors bring a combined track record of more than 15 companies founded, more than 8,000 clients served and 12 companies taken public.The same process discipline shows up in everything Lockhart builds. He holds a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and runs every major deliverable through DMAIC (Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, Control), the quality-improvement method at the core of Six Sigma. The agency's engagement model, the Growth Scaling Method, adapts DMAIC into five phases: Orient, Measure, Engineer, Build and Compound. At Healthcare Marketing, that discipline is organized into what the agency calls the Growth Operating System. It brings five frameworks together: the 4-Pillar Framework, the Growth Scaling Method, the Lockhart Method, the Patient Journey Mapping System, which maps 48 patient micro-moments, and the Five Steps to Patient Acquisition."Our rule is simple. Build it right, build it to scale, build it to last," Lockhart said. "That holds for a 1,000-page practice website, and it holds for a client site headed to 30,000 pages."A career in growthLockhart brings more than 25 years of marketing experience to the telemed brands. Before founding Healthcare Marketing in 2025, he was CEO of private-equity-backed agencies and led a digital marketing company with more than 8,000 clients. His background in public markets includes taking 12 companies public through reverse mergers. He is also the author of "The Ultimate Guide to Digital Marketing." Today, Healthcare Marketing serves practices across 32 medical specialties and 12 service lines. The agency is small by design, and Lockhart is personally involved on every account.About Steven LockhartSteven Lockhart is founder and CEO of Healthcare Marketing and founder of Psychiatry Telemed, Men's Telemed and Women's Telemed. He has more than 25 years of marketing experience, including more than 15 years working primarily in healthcare. He has a background in public markets, where he took 12 companies public through reverse mergers, and he previously led a digital marketing company with more than 8,000 clients. A Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, he is the author of "The Ultimate Guide to Digital Marketing" and co-author, with David Mitroff, Ph.D., of "Growth Scaling Your Business."About Healthcare MarketingHealthcare Marketing is a healthcare-exclusive SEO and content marketing agency based in Newport Beach, California. Founded in 2025, the agency builds large-scale websites, brand intelligence and content systems for practices across 32 medical specialties, with the founder on every account. Its tagline: "We help people, who help people." Learn more at .About Men's Telemed and Women's TelemedMen's Telemed and Women's Telemed are sister telehealth platforms that will offer physician-led, cash-pay, whole-person care through one clinical team. Services will be 100% online and private by design. The platforms won't be a substitute for emergency services; anyone with an emergency should call their local emergency number. Learn more at and .About Psychiatry TelemedPsychiatry Telemed is an online psychiatric care platform conceived by Steven Lockhart in 2019 and launched in July 2026. Learn more at .Media contactSteven Lockhart, Founder and CEO, Healthcare Marketing

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Healthcare Marketing CEO Steven Lockhart to Launch Men's Telemed and Women's Telemed This Fall News Provided By Healthcare Marketing October 01, 2026, 21:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, World & Regional



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