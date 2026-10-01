Studio Central Celebrates Milestone October Across Film, Television, Music And Animation

Live Nation Studios' Rolling Loud, Blue Harbor Entertainment's Orion and Netflix's Minimum Wage join a NAMM TEC Awards nomination and animation production.

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Studio Central is marking a milestone month across its Syracuse creative campus, with three film and television projects reaching audiences, a music relaunch with acclaimed engineers Ronald Prent and Darcy Proper, recognition for its sound facilities, and ongoing animation production.The milestones span Studio Central Post, Studio Central Sound and Five Peaks Animation, reflecting a team effort by Syracuse-area editors, sound artists and production staff working alongside creative partners.“Building a studio means investing in people as much as rooms and technology,” said Robert Dehn, Senior Vice President of Post Production & Animation.“This month reflects what our team has built together. Seeing their work reach theaters and Netflix while we open a new chapter for our music operation is something we're proud to celebrate here in Syracuse.”Studio Central Post contributed post-production services to Rolling Loud, written and directed by Jeremy Garelick and starring Owen Wilson and Matt Rife. Produced by Live Nation Studios and American High in collaboration with Rolling Loud, the film is being released theatrically in the United States on 2,000+ screens by Ketchup Entertainment, with international sales handled by Evolution Pictures.The studio also contributed post-production services to Orion, directed by Jaco Bouwer and starring Andrew McCarthy, Debby Ryan and Drew Van Acker. Blue Harbor Entertainment is handling the film's U.S. theatrical release. Both features are scheduled to open October 2.Dehn served as Post Producer on Minimum Wage, American High's 28-episode series and Netflix's first-ever vertical series. He designed a repeatable vertical mastering strategy to create traditional and vertical versions from one approved master, avoiding duplicate finishing work while preserving a dedicated vertical reframing pass. He is currently collaborating directly with Netflix's post-production team on technical specifications for vertical content.The projects showcase local talent across picture and sound. Cody Slade's credits include Additional Picture Editor on Orion; Digital Conform Technician and Main and End Titles on Rolling Loud; and DI Producer on Minimum Wage.Thomas James served as Sound Supervisor and Victoria Thompson as Foley Artist on both Orion and Minimum Wage. On Minimum Wage, Colby Perrigo served as Assistant and Vertical Editor, and Daniel Waldorf served as Dialogue Editor.Alongside these releases, Studio Central Sound is relaunching its music recording, mixing and mastering services in partnership with Proper Prent Sound's Ronald Prent and Darcy Proper. Proper has earned four GRAMMY Awards from 12 nominations, with credits including Steely Dan, The Eagles and Donald Fagen. Prent, a GRAMMY nominee for Best Immersive Audio Album, brings recording and mixing experience with Rammstein, Simple Minds, Tina Turner and The Scorpions.Studio A offers 600 square feet for full-band tracking, centered on a vintage 1978 Harrison 2824 console. Studio B is a 450-square-foot immersive mixing and mastering room supporting Dolby Atmos, Sony 360 Reality Audio, AURO-3D and Apple Spatial Audio workflows, with a custom PMC 9.1.4 speaker system and Paul Wolff console.The investment in those spaces is now earning industry recognition. Studio B is a finalist in the Studio Design Project category at the 2027 NAMM TEC Awards, with Accessible Audio Solutions named alongside Studio Central Sound. Dehn helped develop and launch the campus, bringing experience across more than 1,000 projects, including films with a combined domestic box office of approximately $2.2 billion, to the development of its facilities and workflows.As the films and Netflix series reach audiences, work continues across the campus. EmergenSea, currently in production through Five Peaks Animation, brings original storytelling into the same creative environment supporting theatrical finishing, episodic post and music production. Together, these projects demonstrate the breadth of work Syracuse's creative community can support.“What excites me most is the range of work our team can support,” said Monte Young, Founder of Five Peaks Animation and Co-Founder of Studio Central Post.“We want artists and filmmakers to see what they can accomplish here in Syracuse, with experienced collaborators who care deeply about their work.”About Studio CentralBased in Syracuse, New York, Studio Central brings together Studio Central Post, Studio Central Sound and Five Peaks Animation. Its 30,000-square-foot campus supports music recording, editorial, color, visual effects, animation, ADR, Foley, immersive mixing, mastering and finishing.

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Studio Central Celebrates Milestone October Across Film, Television, Music and Animation News Provided By Studio Central Post October 01, 2026, 21:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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