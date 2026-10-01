Leon F. Mead II Publishes Nevada Construction Law, 2027 Edition

Leon Mead

Seventh edition of the treatise the Nevada Supreme Court has quoted is current through the 2025 Legislature and adds more than 150 pages

- Leon MeadLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When the Nevada Supreme Court called the state's mechanics' lien law“unique in the United States,” it was quoting preeminent Nevada construction attorney Leon F. Mead II. The 2027 edition of Nevada Construction Law, published today, brings that reference current through the 2025 Legislature, adds more than 150 pages of new material across its nine chapters, and takes up artificial intelligence on construction projects for the first time.This is the fourth edition published by DHG Publications. Earlier editions appeared under Thomson Reuters and West. Mead says the change in publishing rights allowed him to rebuild the book rather than simply update it.The treatise is designed as a reference and educational resource for attorneys, judges, arbitrators, general counsel, construction company leaders, owners, developers, insurers and others involved in Nevada construction projects. Its chapters cover contractor licensing, prompt payment, construction contracts, claims, public works, residential constructional defect, mechanics' liens, and the bonds, insurance, employment and bankruptcy issues that surround them.Chapter 9 examines the emerging use of artificial intelligence on construction projects and what that use means when disputes arise. The chapter argues that Nevada's statutes and case law have not kept pace. In the book's preface, Mead notes that no Nevada court rule yet governs the subject. The edition also addresses changes to Nevada's public works law, including job order contracting authority added in 2025, and revisits the state's Private Works Prompt Payment Act alongside court decisions interpreting it.“Nevada's construction law is its own,” Mead said.“Our lien law is unique in the United States, and the same is true of our prompt payment and public works statutes. Practitioners and industry professionals need a reference that describes Nevada law as it actually reads, checked against the official record, and suggests standards for construction law practice. That is what this edition offers: a stable foundation for a sometimes chaotic process.”The edition includes appellate decisions through Sept. 1, 2026. This is not an artificial intelligence created publication. Mead personally reviewed and verified each cited case, statute and reference against official and original sources to produce a solid work for legal reference. The rewritten opening chapter places the law in the context of Nevada's construction economy and the rules governing out-of-state lawyers working Nevada projects. An appendix reproduces statutory forms as filed, allowing readers to check their source.Mead is the founder and managing partner of Mead Law Group LLP in Las Vegas. He has practiced construction law in Nevada for thirty-six years, representing participants in private and public construction projects. He has also taught construction law at the University of Nevada,Las Vegas William S. Boyd School of Law and works as a litigator, mediator and arbitrator in construction disputes.Nevada Construction Law, 2027 Edition runs approximately 550 pages and is available in softcover and Kindle editions, with library and bookstore distribution through Ingram to follow. For book details, visit its Amazon listing:

Jennifer Bennet

JB Public Relations

+1 7022349385

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Leon F. Mead II Publishes Nevada Construction Law, 2027 Edition News Provided By JB Public Relations October 01, 2026, 21:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.