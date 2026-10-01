Asian Games 2026: PM Modi Hails Sailors Noble, Francis On Silver Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Indian athletes Prince Noble, Manu Francis and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, along with the Indian women's squash team, for their medal-winning performances at the Asian Games 2026.

PM Lauds Sailors' Silver Medal Performance

Indian sailors Manu Francis and Prince Kurisinkal Noble won the silver medal in the men's skiff event at the Asian Games on Thursday after finishing second in Race 9 with 23 points, behind gold medallists China (16), while Hong Kong took bronze with 24 points and South Korea finished fourth with 27.

In a post on X by the handle of the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi congratulated Noble and Francis on their silver medal, praising their improved performance, determination and podium finish at the Asian Games 2026.“A special and spectacular Silver! Congrats to Prince Noble and Manu Francis on winning the Silver Medal in the Men's Skiff event at the Asian Games 2026. They bettered their previous performances and did well by reaching the podium this time. It has truly been a remarkable leap powered by skill and determination. Best wishes for their endeavours ahead: PM @narendramodi,” reads the PMO's post on X.

Congratulations to Women's Squash Team

India's women's squash team of Anahat Singh, Joshana Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, and Shameena Riaz won the bronze medal after losing 1-2 to Hong Kong in the semifinal.

PM Modi congratulated the women's squash team, praising their spirited effort and resolve while saying the success would motivate youngsters to take up squash.“Proud of the Indian Women's Squash Team for winning the Bronze Medal at the Asian Games 2026. Congrats to them for a spirited effort. They played with great resolve and secured a richly deserved place on the podium. This success will also motivate youngsters towards squash, which is becoming popular in India: PM @narendramodi,” the PMO posted on X.

PM Hails Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru's Bronze

PM Modi also congratulated T Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, who won the bronze medal in the men's compound individual event after defeating Vietnam's Cong Duc Dang, saying“Congratulations to Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru on his hard-fought victory in the Men's Compound Individual Bronze Medal Match at the Asian Games. With precision under pressure, remarkable composure and an unyielding spirit, Ganesh has brought immense glory. Best wishes to him for future endeavours: PM @narendramodi.”

Praise for Men's 4x400m Relay Team

PM Modi congratulated Dharmveer Chaudhary, Manu TS, Jay Kumar and Vishal TK on winning bronze in the men's 4x400m relay at the Asian Games 2026, praising their spirited team effort and saying the success would inspire other athletes.“Congratulations to Dharmveer Chaudhary, Manu TS, Jay Kumar and Vishal TK on winning Bronze in the Men's 4×400m Relay with a superb timing. It was a spirited team effort and a fitting podium place. My best wishes for their upcoming endeavours. May they keep making India proud. This success will go a long way in inspiring other athletes: PM @narendramodi,” the PMO posted on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)